Which San Jose Sharks player also played for the Capitals? NHL Puckdoku answers for August 5

Puckdoku has assigned hockey fans to complete one of the sections of today's NHL Grid, which includes Pacific and Metropolitan Division teams.

The Two teams are the San Jose Sharks and the Washington Capitals, and Puckdoku users have to identify the NHL players who have played for both franchises to be able to complete this grid.

Many players have donned both teams' jerseys and Joel Ward is the first name that comes to mind.

#42 Joel Ward

Ward entered the NHL as an undrafted player and was signed by the Minnesota Wild where he played for one season. He spent four seasons with the Washington Capitals and three with the San Jose Sharks, including his final season.

Moreover, in his 726 career games, Ward also played three seasons with the Nashville Predators.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 5: Other players to play for both Sharks & Capitals

1) Erik Fehr

Fehr was a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins Stanley Cup-winning team in 2016. Fehr was drafted 18th overall by the Washington Capitals in 2003 and spent over a decade with the team.

He had a brief stint of 17 games with the San Jose Sharks. Erik Fehr also spent two seasons with the Penguins and Maple Leafs. Moreover, in his 652 career games, Fehr also played for the Minnesota Wild.

2) Matt Irwin

Irwin is a National Hockey League veteran with a decade-plus career. He was signed by the San Jose Sharks as an undrafted player and played for three seasons with the team.

The one-time All-Star had a stint of two seasons with the Washington Capitals. Furthermore, Irwin has also featured for the likes of the Boston Bruins, Nashville Predators, Buffalo Sabres, and Vancouver Canucks.

Matt Irwin has appeared in 461 career games and he was recently signed by the Vancouver Canucks as a free agent.

3) Al Iafrate

The 6-3 defenseman had a decade-plus NHL career. Al Iafrate was drafted No.4 by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 1984 draft and played for seven seasons with the team.

The four-time All-Star later joined the Washington Capitals and played there for three seasons. He had a stint of two seasons with the San Jose Sharks.

Iafrate played in 799 career games and also had a brief stint with the Boston Bruins.