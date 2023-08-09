Which St. Louis Blues players have also played for the Dallas Stars? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 9

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for Wednesday, August 9, features a cross-section of the St. Louis Blues and the Dallas Stars. Participants are quizzed to name players to feature for both teams.

The two teams share a storied history and have been part of the NHL for a quite long time now. The St. Louis Blues and the Dallas Stars both compete in the Central Divison of the Western Conference. Both teams have also won the Stanley Cup once.

There have been 76 players to have played for both the St. Louis Blues and the Dallas Stars during their careers.

To solve this NHL grid, Brett Hull is perhaps the most notable name to enter. Hull played for 20 years in the National Hockey League and had a career with multiple teams.

Brett Hull Raises Stanley Cup after winning it in 2002 with Red Wings

The nine-time NHL All-Star played for 11 seasons with the Blues and later had a stint of three seasons with the Dallas Stars. Hull won one Cup each with the Stars and Wings in his career.

Pierre Turgeon

Pierre Turgeon is another correct answer to solve the NHL grid. He was drafted No.1 overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 1987 draft and played for five years with the team.

Turgeon later joined the St. Louis Blues and played there for five seasons. He had a stint of three seasons with the Dallas Stars. In his 19-year career, the center also played for the New York Islanders, Montreal Canadiens, and Colorado Avalanche.

NHL Grid Aug. 9: Other players to represent St. Louis Blues & Dallas Stars

Jean-Guy Talbot

Scott Young

Roman Turek

Tony Hrkac

B.J. Crombeen

Blake Dunlop

Scott Palleriin

Peter Zezel

To know more about multi-franchise players, you can check out Hockey Reference.