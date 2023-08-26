Which St. Louis Blues players have also played for Vegas Golden Knights? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug.26

Can you recall players to played for both the St. Louis Blues and the Vegas Golden Knights? This is a challenge that Puckdoku has given to participants in today's NHL grid.

The Blues have been in the league since 1967 and compete in the Central Division of the West. The Blues have only won the Stanley Cup once. The Golden Knights, meanwhile, are one of the most recent expansion teams, having joined in 2017.

The Knights are also the reigning Cup winners and play in the West's Pacific Division. Due to a brief history in the league, only eight players have played for both the Blues and the Knights.

To solve this NHL grid, centerman Ivan Barbashev is one of the correct answers.

Ivan Brbashev lifts the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup

Barbashev was the No.33 overall pick for the St. Louis Blues in the 2014 draft. He spent seven years with the team. Barbashev joined the Golden Knights in the 2022-23 season and has been with the team since then.

Moreover, Barbashev in his seven-year career, spanning 433 games, has won one Cup each with the Blues (2019) and Golden Knights (2023).

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug.26: Who else has played for both the Blues and Golden Knights?

Alex Pietrangelo during his stint with the Blues

The three-time NHL All-Star Alex Pietrangelo is another correct answer for solving this NHL grid. He was the No.4 overall pick for the St. Louis Blues in the 2008 draft and skated for 12 years with the team.

Pietrangelo has been with the Vegas Golden Knights for three years, having joined them in the 2020-21 season. Moreover, the three-time NHL All-Star in his 15-year NHL career, spanning 952 games, has won one Cup title apiece with the Blues and Knights.

Here are the remaining six players to represent both St. Louis & Vegas:

Brad Hunt

James Neal

David Perron

Derrick Pouliot

Ryan Reaves

Paul Stastny

