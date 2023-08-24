The NHL Immaculate Grid has been a fun and challenging game for hockey fans to test their knowledge. One grid on Aug. 24 requires players to name a player who has played for the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers.

The Lightning have been in the NHL since 1992 while the Rangers are an original six teams. Although both teams are in the Eastern Conference, in the past few years, they have been involved in some massive blockbuster trades.

One player who has played for both franchises and was part of a blockbuster trade was Ryan McDonagh. The defenseman was a member of the Rangers from 2011 until 2018 and skated in 516 regular season games.

At the trade deadline in 2018, he was dealt to the Lightning in a blockbuster and was with Tampa Bay until 2022 and won two Stanley Cups with the franchise. As a Bolt, he skated in 267 regular season games and recorded 99 points.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for Aug. 24: Other Lightning and Rangers players

Ryan McDonagh is not the only player to play for both the Lightning and Rangers. In total, 64 skaters and three goalies have played for both franchises.

Here are three more players who are suitable answers for today's Immaculate Grid:

#1, Martin St. Louis

The longtime Tampa Bay Lightning and captain, Martin St. Louis, was part of a shocking trade at the trade deadline in 2014 after his GM Steve Yzerman didn't originally select him to be on Team Canada's Olympic team.

St. Louis was a member of the Lightning from 2001 until 2014 and won a Stanley Cup, as he skated in 972 regular season games and recorded 953 points. With the Rangers, St. Louis played in 93 games from 2014 until 2015 and retired after that.

#2, Brad Richards

Brad Richards was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 1998 and made his NHL debut in the 2000-01 season.

Richards was a member of the Lightning from 2001 until 2008. With the team, he skated in 552 games and helped them win the Stanley Cup in 2004.

He was traded at the deadline in 2008 to Dallas. After spending parts of three seasons with the Stars, Richards signed as a free agent with the New York Rangers and spent three years with the team. With the Rangers, he skated in 210 regular season games and put up 151 points.

#3, Ryan Callahan

Ryan Callahan was drafted by the New York Rangers in 2004 and made his NHL debut during the 2006-07 season. He spent parts of eight seasons with the Rangers and even was their captain. In total, he skated in 450 regular season games and recorded 254 points.

However, at the 2014 trade deadline, Callahan was part of the blockbuster trade that sent Martin St. Louis to the Rangers. He spent the final six seasons of his career with the Lightning, and skated in 307 games, and recorded 132 points.