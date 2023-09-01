Which Tampa Bay Lightning players have also played for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sep.1

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets are the two teams that need to be solved in today's Puckdoku NHL Grid. Participants are tasked to solve this section by naming players who have turned out for both teams.

The Bolts play in the Atlantic Division and the Blue Jackets in the Metro Division of the Eastern Conference. The Bolts are the more successful of the two teams, having won three Stanley Cup championships, while the Blue Jackets are still looking for their first.

Notably, only 31 players have skated for both the Bolts and Blue Jackets. To solve this NHL grid, winger Fredrik Modin is one of the correct answers.

Fredrik Modin, Tampa Bay Lightning v Washington Capitals

Modin played in the league for 14 years. During that span, he donned the Columbus uniform for four years. He played with the Lightning for six years and won one Stanley Cup with them in 2004.

Moreover, the one-time Cup winner also shared a career with the Toronto Maple Leafs, LA Kings, Calgary Flames, and Atlanta.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Sep.1: Who else has played for both the Lightning & Blue Jackets?

Anton Stralman, New York Rangers v Tampa Bay Lightning

Defenseman Anton Stralman is another correct answer for this NHL grid. He played in the league for 16 years. During that span, Sralman spent five years with the Lightning and two with the Blue Jackets.

Moreover, Stralman also had stints with the New York Rangers, Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, and Boston Bruins.

Here are some more players to turn out for Tampa & Columbus:

Ryan Craig

Ian Cole

Vinny Prospal

Alexander Selivanov

Marc Denis

Curtis McElhinney

Mike Sillinger

Dana Tyrell