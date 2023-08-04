Which Toronto Maple Leafs player has also played for the Flyers? NHL Immaculate Grid answers August 4

The NHL Immaculate Grid by Hockey Reference for today features an intriguing cross-section of teams from the Atlantic and Metropolitan Divisions.

Hockey Reference has tasked the NHL fans to complete the grid by naming players to have played for both the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Philadelphia Flyers.

There have been 68 players in total to have played for both teams during their careers and Darryl Sittler is one of the most notable names to complete this section.

#27 Darryl Sittler

Sittler is one of the greatest players of all time. He still holds the record for scoring the most points (10) in a single game. He achieved this feat against the Boston Bruins in 1976 when Sittler recorded six goals and four assists in one game.

He was drafted eighth overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 1970 draft. Sittler played for over a decade with the Leafs and had a stint of two seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers. He also played a single season with the Detroit Red Wings.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 4: Other players to play for both Maple Leafs & Flyers

1) Allan Stanley

Stanley won the Stanley Cup four times with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1962, 1963, 1964, and 1967. He played for a decade with the Maple Leafs and had a brief stint of one season with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Stanley played in 1,244 games in his career, also appearing for the likes of the New York Rangers, Chicago Blackhawks, and Boston Bruins.

2) Dmitry Yushkevic

Defenseman Yushkevic had a decade-plus NHL career. He was drafted 122nd overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 1991 draft. After playing for three seasons with the Flyers, Yushkevic joined the Toronto Maple Leafs and played there for seven seasons.

Yuskevic appeared in 786 games and also played for the Florida Panthers and LA Kings.

3) James van Riemsdyk

JVR was recently signed as a free agent by the Boston Bruins. He was drafted second overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2007 draft. Riemsdyk played for eight seasons with the Flyers in two terms.

He had a stint of six seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Riemsdyk so far in his career, has appeared in 940 games.