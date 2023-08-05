Which Toronto Maple Leafs player also played for the Islanders? NHL Puckdoku answers for August 5

The Puckdoku NHL Grid for today has asked users to complete a section featuring Atlantic and Metropolitan Division teams.

In today's NHL grid by Puckdoku, users are required to complete the section by naming the players who have played for both the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New York Islanders.

Many well-known players donned both Maple Leafs and Islanders jerseys during their careers. John Tavares is one of the top picks for completing this section.

#91 John Tavares

Tavares has been in the NHL for over a decade now. He was drafted No.1 by the New York Islanders in the 2009 NHL Draft. He played for nine seasons with the Islanders and then joined the Toronto Maple Leafs.

John Tavares has been a member of the Maple Leafs team for the past five seasons. The six-time All-Star has appeared in 1,029 career games so far.

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for August 5: Other players to play for both Maple Leafs & Islanders

#1) Matt Martin

The record holder for most hits in a season belongs to Matt Martin. He has been in the league for over a decade now. The winger was drafted No. 148 by the Islanders in the 2008 NHL Draft.

He's spent 12 seasons over two terms with the Islanders and had a stint of two seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Martin has appeared in 898 career games.

#2) Pierre Engvall

The AHL Calder Cup winner, Engvall, was drafted No. 188 by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2014 NHL Draft. He played for four seasons with the Maple Leafs.

Engvall split the 2022-23 season with the Maple Leafs and the Islanders. He currently plays for the Islanders and has played in 244 career games so far.

#3) Mikhail Grabovski

The German-born Grabovski was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens as the No.150 pick in the 2004 NHL Draft. He played two seasons with the Canadiens.

Following that, Grabovski joined the Maple Leafs and played there for five seasons. He had a stint of two seasons with the New York Islanders. Moreover, Grabovski also played a season with the Washington Capitals.

The German-born center appeared in 534 career games.