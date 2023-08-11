Which Vegas Golden Knights player also played for Montreal Canadiens? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 11

The NHL Immaculate Grid has been a fun and challenging game for hockey fans to test their knowledge. One grid on Aug. 11 requires players to name a player who has played for both the Vegas Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens.

The Canadiens are one of the NHL's original six franchises and have a historic and legendary history. Vegas, meanwhile, was the 31st team added and hasn't even been in the league for a decade.

However, even with Vegas not being in the league for a decade, nine players have still played for both franchises. The most notable player is Max Pacioretty who was a longtime captain of the Canadiens and was traded to the Golden Knights in 2018.

Pacioretty played parts of 10 seasons with the Canadiens while he played four years with the Vegas Golden Knights.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 11: Other players who played for both Golden Knights & Canadiens?

Although Max Pacioretty is the most notable name to play for both the Golden Knights and Canadiens, he isn't the only player. In total, nine players have played games for both franchises. Here are a few more notable names.

1) Tomas Tatar

During the 2017-18 NHL season as the Vegas Golden Knights were looking like they could win the Stanley Cup, they acquired Tomas Tatar at the deadline. He spent the rest of the season with Vegas before being traded to Montreal along with Nick Suzuki and a second-round pick for Max Pacioretty.

With the Canadiens, Tatar played three seasons with the team before signing with the Devils.

2) Evgenii Dadonov

Evgenii Dadonov has bounced around NHL teams as of late and he has suited up for both the Vegas Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens.

Dadonov was traded to Vegas in 2021 and ended up playing one season with the club recording 43 points in 78 games. Yet, he was then traded to the Montreal Canadiens for Shea Weber's contract in a cap dumb for Vegas.

With Montreal, Dadonov recorded 18 points in 50 games and was traded to the Dallas Stars at the trade deadline.

3) Jonathan Merrill

Jonathan Merrill was one of the original Vegas Golden Knights as he was picked in the expansion draft by the club. After spending three years with the team, he signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings.

During his season with the Red Wings, he was traded to Montreal as the Canadiens were in a playoff push but in 13 games, he didn't record a point with the Habs.

