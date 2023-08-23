Which Washington Capitals player also has recorded 50+ assists in a season? NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 23

The NHL Immaculate Grid has been a fun and challenging game for hockey fans to test their knowledge. One grid on Aug. 23 requires users to name a player who has played for the Washington Capitals and has recorded 50+ assists.

Although 50+ assists may seem like a small number, it is quite an accomplishment to do so. However, several Capitals players have done it in their careers, and some have done it multiple seasons.

One player who has represented the Capitals and has recorded 50+ assists in a season is Nicklas Backstrom. Backstrom has only played for Washington and has been a part of the team since 2007 and has recorded 50+ assists nine times in his career, including his first three seasons.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for Aug. 23: Other Capitals players who have 50+ assist seasons

Nicklas Backstrom is not the only Washington Capitals player to record 50+ assists in a season. As there are plenty of players to do so, here are three more players to accomplish the feat and play for the Capitals.

#1 Alexander Ovechkin

Alexander Ovechkin is known for his goal-scoring ability, but he is also a great playmaker. In his rookie season, he recorded 54 assists in 81 games and has since accomplished the feat just four times.

However, Ovechkin hasn't had 50 or more assists in a season since 2010-11 as he accomplished the feat four times in his first six years in the NHL.

#2 John Carlson

John Carlson has spent his entire NHL career with Washington and has recorded 50+ assists in a season just four times in 14 seasons.

Carlson first accomplished the feat in his ninth NHL season as he recorded 53 assists in 82 games. He then recorded 57 assists in 80 games the very next season and then did 60 in 69 games. The last time he did it was the 2020-21 season when he recorded 54 assists in 78 games.

#3 Evgeny Kuznetsov

Evgeny Kuznetsov has spent his entire 10-year NHL career with the Washington Capitals.

Kuznetsov first recorded 50+ assists in a season in his third year as he had 57 assists in 82 games. After an average subsequent season, he went back-to-back with 56 and 51 assists in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons respectively. The fourth and last time he did it was two years ago during the 2021-22 season as he recorded 54 assists in 79 games.