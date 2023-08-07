Which Winnipeg Jets also played for the Predators? NHL Puckdoku answers for August 7

The Winnipeg Jets and the Nashville Predators are two of the teams featured in today's NHL Grid by Puckdoku. Users in today's grid are challenged by Puckdoku to name players to have been part of both teams during their careers.

The Jets and the Predators are among the popular teams to compete in the Western Conference's Central Division. Both teams have been in the NHL for a long time now, but have yet to win the Stanley Cup.

There are 28 players in total, to have skated for both the Jets and Predators at some point in their careers. To complete this section, Rich Peverly is the first name that spring to mind.

Nashville Predators v Colorado Avalanche

Peverly was signed as an undrafted player by the Nashville Predators and had a stint of three seasons with the team. He later joined the Atlanta Thrashers ( now Winnipeg Jets) and spent three seasons with them as well.

Furthermore, Peverly also played for the likes of the Boston Bruins and Dallas Stars during his career. Overall, Rich Peverly appeared in 442 games and amassed 241 points (84 goals,157 assists).

Winnipeg Jets v Anaheim Ducks

Another notable player that fits perfectly to complete this grid is Nino Niederreiter. He was drafted fifth overall by the New York Islanders and has been in the NHL for the past 12 years.

In the 2022-23 season, Niederreiter represented Predators in 56 games and had 22 appearances for the Jets. Moreover, Niederreiter has also played for the likes of the Minnesota Wild and Carolina Hurricanes.

Overall, Niederreiter has appeared in 810 career games and has accumulated 409 points (205 goals, 204 assists).

Puckdoku NHL Grid answers for Aug.7: Other Winnipeg Jets & Nashville Predators players

Here are a few other names you can enter to complete this Jets-Predators section:

Niclas Bergfors

Matt Halischuk

Denny Lambert

Adam Pardy

Chris Mason

David Rittich

Andrew Brunette

Shane Hnidy

Randy Robitaille

Jon Sim

To know more about multi-franchise players, Hockey Reference is a perfect place to hone your knowledge.