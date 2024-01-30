Who are the 5 players charged in Hockey Canada scandal? London Police identify Carter Hart and other NHLers accused of sexual assault

The Hockey Canada scandal rocked the hockey community when details first filtered through about the event, which took place in 2018.

With the investigation stretching a span of close to six years, there seems to have been a breakthrough in the case. On Tuesday, London Police directed five Hockey Canada players to surrender over their involvement in the scandal.

NHL insider Rick Westhead dropped the report, which features both NHLers of past and present.

Who are the 5 players charged in Hockey Canada scandal by London Police?

The Hockey Canada report has sent shockwaves throughout the hockey community, leaving everyone to question the potential ramifications for these athletes' careers. The five players named in the scandal are as follows.

#1. Carter Hart

The Philadelphia Flyers goaltender has been a key figure for the franchise since being drafted as the 48th overall pick back in 2016.

Hart is currently in the final year of his three-year contract, valued at approximately $11.9 million.

#2. Michael McLeod

Drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the first round of the 2016 draft, McLeod was touted as a promising center with exceptional speed and playmaking abilities.

He showed flashes of brilliance in the league, but he has yet to make a major mark on the biggest stage. The recent reports shroud a shadow of doubt over his career.

#3. Dillon Dube

The Calgary Flames drafted Dillon Dube with the 56th overall pick in 2016. The forward had earlier opted for an indefinite leave of absence to address his mental health.

Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames has been charged for his involvement in the Hockey Canada scandal.

#4. Cal Foote

Yet another New Jersey Devils player, Cal, originally started with the Tampa Bay Lightning after being drafted as the 14th overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

As the son of former NHL defenseman Adam Foote, Cal was destined for hockey greatness. With these charges hanging over him, his future in the sport remains uncertain.

#5. Alex Formenton

Formenton is the only player on this list to surrender to the London Police. The 24-year-old formerly played for the Ottawa Senators.

Currently plying his trade in the Swiss league, Formenton, too, like the others on this list, had taken an indefinite leave of absence from his club Ambri-Piotta last Wednesday. His legal team has now announced that he would "vigorously defend his innocence" over his alleged involvement in the Hockey Canada scandal.