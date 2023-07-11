Who is Alex DeBrincat's wife? Meet Lyndsey Bice

Alex DeBrincat, a professional ice hockey player for the Detroit Red Wings, is married to Lyndsey Bice, a local business owner.

Lyndsey, the daughter of Jill Nantau Bice and Bob Bice Sr., was born and reared in Clarkston, Michigan. According to Caroline John of Earn the Necklace, Lyndsey's mother runs a yard greeting company, and both her siblings are Michigan State University alums.

Lyndsey earned a Bachelor of Arts in Politics from Hillsdale College in 2018 after graduating from Clarkston High School in 2014 with a diploma. She served on the college's student activity board and cheerleading squad, and she also completed an internship at the Council for National Policy in Washington, DC.

Lyndsey worked for a Chicago-based event management firm after graduating from college. She started working as a project manager and executive assistant for BootayBag in 2020. BootayBag is a monthly subscription service for underwear that was highlighted on Shark Tank and obtained funding from high-profile designer Kendra Scott.

In 2014, Alex DeBrincat, who is also a Michigan native, participated in junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League. DeBrincat started dating Lyndsey in 2015, and in the 2017 season, he signed with the Chicago Blackhawks to begin his professional hockey career. To be with Alex, Lyndsey relocated to Chicago.

On July 31, 2021, Lyndsey and Alex tied the knot in Chicago. Many of Alex's Blackhawks teammates as well as family, friends, and other guests attended the wedding.

Lyndsey and DeBrincat announced that they were expecting their first child together later that year. Archie David DeBrincat, their son, was born on May 18, 2022.

Young and thriving Alex and Lyndsey are creating a happy life together. In addition to being committed parents to their son, Archie, they both have strong professional passions.

The Detroit Red Wings winger Alex DeBrincat's hockey career

Alex DeBrincat, who was raised in Farmington Hills, Michigan, attended Harrison High School for a single year before moving to Lake Forest Academy in Illinois. Although he signed with the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) for the 2014–15 season, he had originally intended to play college hockey in Massachusetts.

He received the Emms Family Award and the CHL Rookie of the Year honors there after setting a team record with more than 50 goals and 100 points in his debut season. DeBrincat received the Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy, Jim Mahon Memorial Trophy, Red Tilson Trophy, and CHL Player of the Year awards for his accomplishments during the 2016–17 season.

It helped Alex DeBrincat to surpass all other OHL players born in the United States in terms of goals scored.

After spending six seasons with the Blackhawks, DeBrincat was traded to the Detroit Red Wings in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes