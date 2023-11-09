Who is Alex Galchenyuk's father? All we know about ex-Belarus hockey star Alexander

Alex Galchenyuk's father, Alexander Galchenyuk, is a distinguished figure in the world of ice hockey. Born on July 28, 1967, Alexander is a former professional ice hockey player hailing from Belarus. His notable contributions include representing the Belarus men's national ice hockey team in the 1998, 1999, 2000 and 2001 IIHF World Championships.

Beyond his playing days, Alexander took on the role of an assistant coach with the Sarnia Sting of the Ontario Hockey League. Notably, he had the unique opportunity to coach his son, Alex Galchenyuk, a rising star who was selected third overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

Alexander Galchenyuk's professional playing career commenced with HC Dynamo Moscow during the 1985-86 season, extending his tenure until the end of the 1991-92 season. He then ventured to the United States, playing for the Milwaukee Admirals in the International Hockey League (IHL) during the 1992–93 and 1993-94 seasons.

His hockey journey took him to Germany's Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) with Eisbären Berlin in the 1995-96 season before returning to the United States to join the Madison Monsters of the Colonial Hockey League (CoHL). Later, he signed with the Michigan K-Wings of the IHL, where he remained for the following season and a half.

Galchenyuk's global hockey experience continued with stints in European leagues, including the Russian Superleague, playing with Avangard Omsk and SKA Saint Petersburg. After an impressive 21-season career, he officially retired from professional play after the 2006-07 season.

On the international stage, Galchenyuk represented the Soviet Union at the 1987 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships and later played with the senior Soviet Union team in the 1991 Canada Cup. Following the fall of the Soviet Union, he proudly represented Belarus in four consecutive IIHF World Championships from 1998 to 2001, contributing significantly to the team's success.

Alexander Galchenyuk's son Alex Galchenyuk's NHL career

Alex Galchenyuk, selected third overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 2012, enjoyed a six-season tenure with the Canadiens, accumulating 418 appearances. In 2018, he was traded to the Coyotes for Max Domi, spending two seasons with Arizona and playing 132 games.

Over his 11-year career, Galchenyuk also played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche.

Throughout his career spanning 654 games, Galchenyuk amassed 354 points, showcasing his scoring prowess with 146 goals and 208 assists. However, amid the 2023 arrest controversy, a return to the NHL seems challenging for him.