Who is Alex Newhook's girlfriend? All you need to know about new Canadiens forward's partner Maya Shaughnessy 

Alex Newhook is now in the news as he signed a new contract with the Montreal Canadiens. The forward will be very happy with the terms of his contract and has an opportunity to show his worth in a new team.

We know about Newhook on the ice but what about off the ice? Who are the supporting figures behind the player? One of them is not difficult to name and that is partner Maya Shaughnessy.

Maya Shaughnessy is a Boston College student. She may be found on Instagram by searching for @mayashaughnessy. With 76 posts, Maya has amassed more than 3,000 followers and follows a 100 back.

She has also been active on her partner's Instagram account and is supportive of him.

The age gap between Alex Newhook and Maya Shaughnessy is not known. Alex, who is 22 years old, was born in St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada, on Jan. 28, 2001. Maya is in her 20s as well. She hasn't disclosed her age or birthdate, though.

From whatever we have seen, she looks to be part of his support team and will probably be his cheerleader wherever he goes, even if it is Montreal.

Montreal Canadiens sign Alex Newhook to a four-year deal

The general manager of the Montreal Canadiens, Kent Hughes, said Tuesday that the organisation and forward Alex Newhook reached an agreement on a four-year deal (2023–24 to 2026-27). He will earn an average salary of $2.9 million under the terms of the agreement. Before that, he had a three-year, NHL entry-level contract that paid him an average of $908,333 per season.

In 82 games with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022–23, Newhook, recorded 16 goals and 14 assists. In seven postseason games, he contributed one assist.

Overall, Alex Newhook played in 159 NHL games and totaled 66 points (27 goals, 39 assists) for the Avalanche. The 190-pound, 5-foot-10 forward helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup in 2022. He tallied four assists in 12 playoff games.

The Colorado Avalanche chose Newhook (16th overall) in the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft.

On June 27, Montreal acquired Newhook from the Avalanche for a first-round selection (Mikhail Gulyayev), a second-round selection (Ethan Gauthier) and defenseman Gianni Fairbrother.

