Who is Angela Ruggiero? All you need to know about Rangers' new hockey operations advisor

Angela Ruggiero's recent appointment as a hockey operations advisor for the New York Rangers marks a significant step for both her career and the team. At the age of 43, Ruggiero brings experience and a legacy of achievements that is nothing short of remarkable.

Angela Ruggiero's journey to hockey stardom began on the Olympic stage, where she clinched an impressive four medals for the United States. The most notable of these was the gold medal during the 1998 Nagano Olympics, a victory that not only showcased her skills but also established her as a key player in women's hockey.

This success was further augmented by silver medals in the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics and the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, along with a bronze in the 2006 Turin Olympics.

Angela Ruggiero's influence wasn't confined to the Olympics alone. Her excellence extended to the IIHF Women's World Championship, where she amassed an impressive collection of four gold medals and six silver medals.

Recognition for her outstanding career came in the form of inductions into several prestigious halls of fame. In 2015, she secured her place in the Hockey Hall of Fame, a feat made all the more notable by her being only the fourth woman and the second American woman to achieve this honor.

Additionally, she was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in the same year, further solidifying her status as a trailblazer in the sport. Her remarkable journey from 1996 to 2011 with the U.S. Women's National Team showcased her dedication and passion for the game.

Angela Ruggiero's life after retirement

Angela Ruggiero's impact on hockey wasn't solely limited to her time on the ice. Following her retirement, she became a member of the International Olympic Committee and remained in this position until 2018.

During this period, she had the unique privilege of presenting Olympic gold medals to various U.S. women's teams, including soccer, basketball, and hockey, solidifying her role as an inspiring figure not just in hockey, but in the broader realm of international sports.

Beyond her on-ice achievements and contributions, Ruggiero's commitment to her education is also noteworthy. She pursued her studies at Harvard University, where she played for the women's hockey team for four seasons. Her leadership abilities were evident as she captained the team for two of those seasons, showcasing her multifaceted talents.