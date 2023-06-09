Who is Anson Carter’s wife, Erika? A glimpse into the personal life of retired NHL veteran

NHL legend Anson Carter is married to Erika Carter, a native of Waterford, Connecticut, who has been involved in athletics her entire life.

Throughout her upbringing, she developed her love of physical fitness by participating in sports, including dance, gymnastics, and soccer. Erika distinguished herself as a vital member of the gymnastics and soccer teams during her time in high school, eventually rising to the position of captain in both activities.

Erika Carter joined a gym at the age of 16 after realizing the value of leading a healthy lifestyle and watching her enthusiasm for fitness grow. She worked hard in her twenties to become a certified personal trainer, which allowed her to combine her full-time job with her enthusiasm for working out.

Erika broadened her commitment to the fitness community by starting to teach group fitness courses.

Erika Carter is an expert in many fields, but she has spent more than seven years perfecting the skill of teaching barre in all its forms. She is in high demand as a teacher in Atlanta, Georgia, where she lives with her family.

NHL legend Anson Carter resides in Atlanta at present with Erika and her two daughters, Mikayla and Malia, as well as their two Great Danes and French Bulldog.

Anson Carter’s professional career

Anson Carter is a Canadian former right winger, who played for some top NHL teams during his hockey career. These include the Carolina Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks, Los Angeles Kings, New York Rangers, Washington Capitals, Edmonton Oilers and Boston Bruins.

Carter joined NBC Sports as a coverage team member for NHL regular season games and the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2013.

Carter had a remarkable 11-season career in the NHL. He is a tremendous asset for game analysis due to his extensive knowledge and experience in the sport. Carter's participation with NBCSN includes covering the Notre Dame Fighting Irish's hockey games.

