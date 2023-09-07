Who is Brayden Point's wife? All you need to know about his partner Sydney Marta

Brayden Point, the talented NHL player, has captured the hearts of hockey fans with his skillful play on the ice. But, like any sports star, his personal life has also garnered considerable attention. Brayden Point is married to his long-time girlfriend, Sydney Marta.

Sydney Marta was born and raised in the picturesque city of Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Canada. This charming town, known for its friendly community and stunning landscapes, served as the backdrop for Sydney's formative years. She attended Vanier Collegiate, where she honed her educational foundation and personal values.

Later on, Sydney decided to embark on an educational journey that took her far from her Canadian roots. She made the journey to Tampa, Florida, where she pursued a degree in psychology.

While Sydney Marta prefers to maintain a certain level of privacy, she occasionally graces social media with her presence. Brayden Point, her husband, has shared a glimpse of their life together on his Instagram account.

As per reports, Sydney Marta is currently 26 years old, adding a youthful vibrancy to her partner's life both on and off the ice. She proudly holds Canadian nationality, hailing from the Great White North. The couple tied the knot in August 2022 in Sydney in a private wedding which was only attended by closed ones as per sources.

A look at Brayden Point's NHL Career

In October 2016, Point earned his spot on the Lightning's opening night roster after an impressive training camp, garnering praise from teammates and management alike. His debut on October 13th, 2016, against the Detroit Red Wings, showcased his potential as he contributed to a 6-4 victory over the visitors.

As the season progressed, Point continued to make strides, recording his first NHL point by assisting on a game-winning goal against the New Jersey Devils. He also became known for his prowess in shootouts, making him one of the few players to achieve this feat before scoring his first NHL goal. Point's career had its share of setbacks, including injuries, but he always bounced back stronger.

On September 7, 2020, Point's playoff heroics were on full display against the New York Islanders, including a game-winning goal in a marathon quintuple overtime game and a 5-point night in the Eastern Conference final, setting a franchise record.

In July 2021, Point signed an eight-year, $76 million extension with the Lightning, securing his place as a cornerstone of the franchise.