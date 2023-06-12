Who are Brayden Yager's parents, Cam and Maureen? What's their nationality?

Born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, on Jan. 3, 2005, Brayden Yager is a native of Dundurn. He stands at 5-foot-11 and weighs 166 pounds. Yager began playing hockey at the age of 4 when he was born into a Canadian household.

His father, Cam Yager, played goalkeeper with the Battlefords North Stars and Detroit Falcons as a Junior A hockey goalie. His grandfather, Trevor, was also a goalie. Additionally, Connor, his brother, plays forward.

He played alongside his brother many a time.

When he was 4, Brayden's parents put him on skates, and he quickly fell in love with the sport. Together with his mother, Maureen, and father, he watched NHL games. He grew up watching the likes of Leon Drasaitl on ice.

In 2020, he signed for the Moose Jaw Warriors. His parents were there when he officially signed the contract for the team.

Since then, Brayden Yager has not looked back and is projected to be a high first-round draft pick in the 2023 edition of the event.

Brayden Yager is a finisher and is active all over the ice

Brayden Yager

Brayden Yager, the WHL rookie of the year from the previous campaign, is reportedly having a bad season. After scoring 40+ goals the season before, he only managed to score 28 goals in 67 games.

His competition with fellow player Connor Bedard was pretty well-known in the league.

The majority of people failed to notice that Yager improved his passing abilities this season without sacrificing his shooting power. The previous season, he made a significant improvement in the playmaking category, with 50 assists.

With the Moose Jaw Warriors, he frequently engages his teammates in the offense as a top-six center.

Even though he is not the most inventive prospect in this year's draft (and some may even say that his passing style is a little bit boring), he can recognize the straightforward passes that help teams keep possession and create scoring opportunities.

He is more of a finisher than a facilitator, so to speak, he is certainly capable of playing the "tic" or "tac" in a game of tic-tac-toe.

Overall, Yager's ability to be active all over the rink may be his strongest quality. He does move his feet in all regions of the ice, despite not being the finest skater (his skating is at best average compared to the other draught class members).

This includes the defensive zone, where he vigorously chases the puck carrier and backchecks like a genuine two-way centerman, not just taking part in defensive coverage.

To fully use his defensive skills, Brayden Yager will need to gain a lot of strength over the next several years, but if he can, he will develop into an NHL centerman who can play in all circumstances.

There can be a chance that the Penguins take him in as the team took him out for dinner after the Combine but other teams too are in the fray.

