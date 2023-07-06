Who is Cale Makar's brother, Taylor? Meet the younger sibling of the Colorado Avalanche defenseman

Taylor Makar may not share the same level of fame as his older brother, Cale Makar, but he is carving his own path to achieve his hockey dreams. Both brothers find themselves part of the Colorado Avalanche organization, although Taylor's journey will take a slightly different route.

As an incoming junior at the University of Massachusetts, Taylor Makar confidently expresses his ultimate goal of playing professional hockey. However, he acknowledges that he has a lot of work ahead of him to make that dream a reality.

The Avalanche selected him in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL draft, envisioning him as a bottom-six power forward standing at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds.

Makar recognizes that he is still developing his game and considers himself a work in progress.

During his freshman year at UMass, Makar struggled to contribute offensively, managing just one goal and zero assists in 19 games played. However, he experienced significant growth as a sophomore, leading his team in goals scored (10) and penalty minutes (54).

More about Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar

Cale Makar is a Canadian professional ice hockey defenseman. Makar's parents are Gary Makar and Laura MacGregor. Interestingly, he was named after former NHL player Cale Hulse.

Cale Makar played for two seasons in the NCAA with the UMass Minutemen. In the 2019-20 NHL season, he made his debut and earned the Calder Memorial Trophy as the league's Rookie of the Year.

He continued to excel in his second professional season and was nominated for the James Norris Memorial Trophy, which is awarded to the best defenseman in the NHL. Makar ultimately won the Norris Trophy in the following 2021-22 season.

In 2022, Cale Makar achieved the pinnacle of success by winning the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche. He was honored with the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player in the playoffs that year. Makar has gained widespread recognition as one of the best defensemen and overall players in the modern NHL.

On the international stage, Makar has represented Team Canada, winning a gold medal at the 2018 World Junior Championships.

