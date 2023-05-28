Who is Chandler Stephenson's fiancee, Tasha Maltman? A glimpse into the personal life of Vegas Golden Knights forward

Chandler Stephenson, a professional ice hockey player currently playing for the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL, has found love and companionship in Tasha Maltman.

Tasha holds a degree in business administration from the University of Saskatchewan and currently works as a marketing manager for a local company. However, her passion lies beyond the corporate world. Tasha is an avid photographer who delights in capturing moments of beauty and joy.

She has actively participated in various projects aimed at uniting people through photography, including The Front Steps Project, which documented the lives of individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharing her photographic talents with the world, Tasha often showcases her work on Instagram, where she has amassed over 3,000 followers. Through her images, she captures the essence of her subjects and seeks to evoke emotions that resonate with her audience.

Tasha and Chandler's love story goes beyond their shared interests and professional pursuits. The couple first met in 2015 through mutual friends, and since then, they have been inseparable. Together, they have built a beautiful family that includes their child, Ford, and a lovable black Labrador named Finley, who frequently steals the spotlight on their social media accounts.

On October 28, 2020, Chandler surprised Tasha with a heartfelt proposal, presenting her with a stunning engagement ring. Overwhelmed with joy, she said yes without hesitation.

The couple took to Instagram to share their engagement with their followers, posting sweet photos and heartfelt captions that reflected their excitement and happiness. Meanwhile, details about their wedding plans remain undisclosed for now.

A look at Chandler Stephenson's NHL career

Drafted by the Washington Capitals in the third round of the 2012 NHL draft, Chandler Stephenson's path to the NHL was gradual. After spending two more seasons in the Western Hockey League, he signed with the Capitals in 2014 and spent most of the next few years in the American Hockey League.

However, Chandler Stephenson's determination paid off when he finally broke through with the Capitals in the 2017-18 season. He contributed 18 points in 67 games, helping the team secure their third straight Metropolitan Division title. His impact was even more evident during the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs, where he played in all 24 games and notched seven points, playing a crucial role in the Capitals' historic championship victory.

Less than two years later, Chandler Stephenson found himself traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. With increased opportunity, he thrived, scoring eight goals and tallying 22 points in just 41 games, surpassing his previous season-high with the Capitals. Impressed by his performance, Vegas signed Stephenson to a four-year contract.

