Who is Cheryl Pounder? EA Sports announce new color commentator for NHL 24 

Cheryl Pounder, a renowned figure in Canadian hockey, is set to make her mark as the newest color commentator for EA Sports' NHL 24 video game. With a storied career spanning playing and broadcasting, Pounder brings a wealth of experience to the virtual rink.

Hailing from Mississauga, Ontario, Pounder's hockey journey has been defined by success.

A former Team Ontario captain, she clinched the 1993 National Under-18 Championship before transitioning to international play. Pounder's impressive tenure with Team Canada boasts multiple gold medals, including victories in the Women's World Championship from 1994 to 2007, as well as two Olympic golds in 2002 and 2006.

Pounder's transition to broadcasting has been seamless. Over the past decade, she's graced sports broadcasts as an analyst and commentator, notably during the Olympic Winter Games of 2014, 2018, and 2022.

Her role expanded in the 2021-22 season with appearances on TSN's regional coverage, World Junior Championship, and NHL trade deadline shows.

EA Sports' announcement reveals that Pounder will join the color-commentary booth, elevating the gaming experience. The game promises enhanced visuals and an enriched crowd atmosphere, aligning with Pounder's expertise and passion for the sport.

EA Sports unveils NHL 24: Pre-order bonuses and exclusive perks await

EA Sports has unveiled the highly anticipated NHL 24, the latest installment of its acclaimed hockey video game franchise, sending waves of excitement through the gaming and hockey communities.

Scheduled for release on October 6, the game will be available on both Xbox and PlayStation, with pre-orders already in full swing, offering gamers the chance to secure exclusive bonuses.

Gamers can look forward to an immersive hockey experience like never before, with NHL 24 promising groundbreaking features to redefine virtual gameplay. As the release date approaches, enthusiasts are encouraged to mark their calendars and prepare for an unforgettable journey onto the virtual ice.

For those keen to elevate their gaming escapade, pre-ordering unlocks an array of enticing rewards.

The Standard Edition pre-order includes a HUT Power Up Icon Choice Pack and a WOC Battle Pass XP Modifier (x2), enhancing the in-game action.

Meanwhile, the X-Factor Edition takes it a step further, offering a HUT Team Building Player Choice Pack, Dual Entitlement, 3-Days Early Access, 4600 NHL Points, an exclusive Cale Makar Player Item, HUT Power Up Icon Choice Pack, and a WOC Battle Pass XP Modifier (x5), ensuring a deluxe gaming experience.

As anticipation builds, fans are gearing up to immerse themselves in the fast-paced world of virtual hockey, armed with these pre-order goodies that promise to enrich the gameplay and make NHL 24 an unforgettable chapter in the iconic franchise.