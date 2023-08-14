Who would you choose? Sebastian Aho, Mitch Marner, Kirill Kaprizov or Jason Robertson?

Would you choose Kirill Kaprizov or Sebastian Aho? In a recent tweet from the NHL, fans were asked to make the choice.

Among the exciting options available, Sebastian Aho, Kirill Kaprizov, Jason Robertson and Mitch Marner stand out as potential franchise cornerstones. Let's analyze each option:

#1 Sebastian Aho: The complete package

Aho of the Carolina Hurricanes has the qualities of a player that any new team would love to build around.

He's a versatile forward with an exceptional blend of skills, including playmaking, scoring and defensive responsibility. His ability to impact the game at both ends of the ice makes him an ideal candidate for leading a new team.

Aho's leadership on and off the ice, coupled with his consistency, ensures a strong foundation for team growth.

#2 Kirill Kaprizov: The emerging star

Kaprizov, the electrifying forward for the Minnesota Wild, has taken the NHL by storm.

His explosive offensive prowess and dynamic style of play make him an enticing option for any new team looking to establish an exciting identity. Kaprizov's ability to create scoring chances out of seemingly impossible situations can energize fans and inspire teammates.

As a young talent with immense potential, Kaprizov could evolve with that of the new team, making him a valuable centerpiece.

#3 Jason Robertson: The rising powerhouse

Robertson of the Dallas Stars has rapidly ascended the ranks of NHL forwards. His combination of size, skill and scoring ability presents a unique opportunity for a new team to mold their identity around a powerful presence on the ice.

His work ethic and dedication to improvement bode well for his future development, which could align seamlessly with a new team's journey to success.

#4 Mitch Marner: The playmaking magician

Marner, part of the Toronto Maple Leafs, brings a different dimension to the ice with his exceptional playmaking skills.

His vision, creativity and ability to set up teammates make him a highly desirable option for leading a new team's offensive charge. Marner's ability to make players around him better can transform a team's offensive dynamics and elevate their overall gameplay.

While all four forwards present enticing options, the order of preference places Sebastian Aho at the top due to his well-rounded skill set and leadership qualities.

Kirill Kaprizov's explosive potential and exciting style of play earn him the second spot, followed by Jason Robertson, whose burgeoning power game could lay the foundation for a new team's identity.

Finally, Mitch Marner's playmaking prowess secures his position as a valuable player to build around.