Who is Chris Chelios' daughter? All we know about Blackhawks reporter Caley

Caley Chelios, the daughter of legendary American former professional ice hockey defenseman Chris Chelios, has carved her own niche in the world of sports broadcasting. Born and raised in a sports-centric atmosphere in Chicago, Caley's journey in the field of communications and journalism is as impressive as her father's illustrious hockey career.

Her educational foundation was laid at Cranbrook School in Bloomfield Hills, where she spent her formative years from 2007 to 2011. Following her time at Cranbrook, Chelios pursued her Bachelor's Degree at Northwestern University. In 2015, she graduated with a Bachelor of Science (B.A) from the School of Communications, with a concentration in Sociology.

As an intern at the Chicago Sun-Times, she worked as a Splash Magazine Intern in the summer of 2013. Before that, she had already started making a mark as a Lacrosse Coach at Amonte Sports from June 2012 to June 2014.

The trajectory of Chelios' career took an exciting turn when she secured a position as a Sports Hockey Intern at the Creative Artists Agency in the summer of 2014. Continuing her academic pursuits, Chelios joined Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism as a graduate student from September 2015 to August 2016.

The Tampa Bay Lightning became the canvas for Caley's broadcasting skills as she assumed the role of a radio analyst and reporter from October 2016 to May 2022. In March 2022, Chelios took on the role of Lacrosse Analyst at the Big Ten Network, showcasing her versatility by expanding her coverage beyond hockey. Her journey continued to gain momentum as she added the title of Sportscaster at ESPN in April 2022.

November 2021 marked a significant milestone for Chelios as she joined the Chicago Blackhawks as a broadcaster.

Caley Chelios family life: All we know about her married life with husband and kids

Caley Chelios is happily married to Danny Vitale, a fellow Northwestern University graduate and former NFL player. The couple exchanged vows in the summer of 2019 in their hometown, Chicago.

Their family grew with the arrival of their first child, a daughter named Isabella, in April 2020. In September 2021, they welcomed their second child, a son named Danny. The impending arrival of their third child, expected in the spring of 2024, adds another chapter to their growing family.

Following her husband's retirement from the NFL in 2021, Chelios decided to step down from her position with the Lightning to prioritize her family. Subsequently, she joined the Chicago Blackhawks broadcast team for the 2021-22 season and took on a reporting role for ESPN during the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Chelios' family background is undeniably sports-oriented. Both of her brothers, Dean and Jake Chelios, showcased their hockey skills at Michigan State University, with Jake even having a brief stint with the Detroit Red Wings in the NHL. Following in Caley’s footsteps, her younger sister Tara played lacrosse at Northwestern.