Who is Chris Chelios' wife? All you need to know about Blackhawks legend's partner

Chris Chelios, the legendary figure in the world of ice hockey, has a love story that has stood the test of time. His wife, Tracee Chelios, has been his steadfast companion for over three decades. This long-lasting partnership began when they were both undergraduates at the University of Wisconsin in 1987.

Their love story has its roots in a chance encounter at a university fraternity party, where Chris discovered that Tracee was a friend of his then-teammate Ted Pearson's girlfriend. This connection led to their first date, and from that point on, their love story unfolded.

Today, Chris Chelios and Tracee Chelios have been married for over thirty years. Despite their long-lasting union, the couple prefers to keep their personal life private, with Chris mainly using his social media platforms to share insights into his illustrious hockey career.

The Chelios family is a tight-knit unit, comprising four children: Dean, Jake, Caley, and Tara. Dean, the eldest, made a name for himself in high school hockey as a forward, contributing to his team's victory in the 2006 Division III Michigan State High School hockey championship. He also had a brief stint with the Chicago Steel of the USHL and the Wichita Thunder of the ECHL.

Jake, the second oldest, followed in his father's footsteps as a defenseman. Today, Jake showcases his skills with Kunlun Red Star in the KHL. Caley, the third child, took a different path and graduated from Northwestern University.

She has carved out her own niche as a reporter for the Chicago Blackhawks, contributing her unique perspective to the world of professional ice hockey.

Tara, the youngest, completed the Chelios family when she was born in 1996. Chris and Tracee Chelios have fostered an environment that encourages their offspring to excel in their chosen paths.

Chris Chelios moving out of his Detroit home

While Chris Chelios made a name for himself on the ice, Tracee's life has had its own distinct chapters. The Chelios family once called Detroit home, where Chris owned the popular restaurant "Chelios CHILI BAR Detroit."

However, in 2018, he made the decision to sell the restaurant, citing family as his primary reason. Chris Chelios emphasized his commitment to his family, stating,

"I decided to go back to Chicago to take care of my mom."

Today, Tracee Chelios resides in Oak Brook, Illinois. Their lives have taken many different turns, but their enduring love and commitment to each other remain constant.