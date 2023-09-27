Who is Chris Snow's wife? What we know about Flames AGM's partner Kelsie

Chris Snow, the Assistant General Manager of the Calgary Flames, is a well-known figure in the National Hockey League.

While his career in the NHL has garnered significant attention, there's another important aspect of his life that deserves recognition: his wife, Kelsie Snow, a talented freelance writer, podcaster, and storyteller.

Kelsie Snow, originally hailing from the United States, embarked on her journey in the world of journalism and communications by pursuing a degree in journalism and mass communications at the University of South Dakota in 2002–2003.

She continued her academic pursuits, earning a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Kansas in 2004–2006.

Kelsie's passion for sports reporting became evident during her formative years as she took on various internships.

In June 2003, she contributed as a sports reporting intern at the Duluth News Tribune, gaining valuable insights into the world of sports journalism.

She further honed her skills with internships at esteemed publications, including the Los Angeles Times in 2004 and the Boston Globe Media in 2005.

Her dedication and commitment to the field were evident as she continued her journey. Kelsie took on the role of sports Sports and Agate clerk at the Star Tribune from December 2006 to February 2007.

Subsequently, she made her mark as a sports reporter at the St. Paul Pioneer Press, where she worked from February 2007 to August 2011.

Chris Snow's ALS changed the course of Kelsie's life

Unfortunately, Kelsie Snow's life took an unexpected turn when her husband, Chris Snow, was diagnosed with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) in June 2019.

This devastating diagnosis altered the course of their lives and inspired Kelsie to share their journey with the world.

Kelsie channeled her storytelling talents into blogging and podcasting. Her blog chronicles the highs and lows of their family's life since Chris Snow's diagnosis, providing readers with a raw and heartfelt account of their experiences.

Additionally, she launched the "Sorry, I'm Sad" podcast, where she not only shares their story but also explores the stories of others who have faced similar challenges.

Kelsie Snow's decision to share her family's journey with ALS through blogging and podcasting is both courageous and inspirational. She, along with Chris Snow and their two children, continues to reside in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

She is a skilled journalist and storyteller who has used her talents to shed light on the profound impact of ALS on their lives and the lives of others.

Her dedication to her family and her commitment to sharing their story make her an admirable figure in her own right.