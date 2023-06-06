Who are Colby Barlow's parents, Dean and Carla? What is their nationality?

Colby Barlow has turned out to be a solid draft prospect after playing for the Owen Sound Attack in the Ontario Hockey League.

His parents, Dean and Carla, have been there to support him in his endeavors. When he was named Orillia’s Athlete of the Year for 2022, both were proud of him.

Barlow, who was born in Orillia, began his hockey career in the city's junior leagues. He then moved on to the 'AAA' program and joined the North Central Predators.

“It’s such an honour to have Colby be recognized by the Orillia community,” Carla said.

“Being from Orillia and growing up here, this is a bit surreal,” Dean added.

Colby Barlow looks to be an underappreciated draft prospect

Colby Barlow's skills are underappreciated because of the great quality at the top of the draft board, which is unfortunate. Barlow's game is sound, adapts to the NHL, and he is expected to score 25-30 goals.

His stature and league-ready shooting are his finest playing assets. Teams wouldn't have to wait long for him to physically mature into a typical NHL player. He is currently over six-feet-tall and almost 200 pounds. His attacking strategy is also right there.

His shot is a stunning piece of work. His wrist shot has a rapid release, but he can wind up for a powerful slapshot, especially on the power play. Colby Barlow works hard to set himself in excellent scoring positions and loves to fire the puck.

His playmaking is good, but it takes a back seat to his shooting. Barlow has a diverse game in the offensive zone, so don't let it deceive you. With his junior squad, he demonstrated his capacity to serve as a team's top option. He appeared at ease as the offensive catalyst.

His leadership qualities are considered underrated. He has led the Canadian Junior team. He still needs improvement in maintaining his defensive position, but otherwise, he looks to be a solid prospect

Many teams have him on their radar. Colby Barlow is a gifted forward, who is now expected to play for the Calgary Flames. He has a promising career in front of him. Only the future knows whether he turns out to be a Sidney Crosby or an Evegni Malkin

It will be interesting to watch where he goes in the 2023 draft. He has the potential to develop into a top-tier NHL player in the future.

