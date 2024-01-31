Who could be Connor Bedard's Leon Draisaitl? Predicting Blackhawks rookie's future star linemate

Connor Bedard's rookie season has been impressive despite him suffering an unfortunate jaw fracture which will keep him out of the lineup for 6-8 weeks. Bedard has scored 33 points in 39 games, including 15 goals and 18 assists. He was leading the rookies this year and he would've likely scored around 70-80 points if he hadn't been injured.

One thing clear from Bedard's performance is that he has the caliber to become the face of the Blackhawks franchise like Connor McDavid has been for the Oilers.

Now that raises another poignant question - Can Blackhawks utilize Bedards' full potential by building a supportive rostor around him?

The Chicago Blackhawks are undergoing a comprehensive rebuilding phase and Colton Dach emerges as a unique prospect. He could potentially form a dynamic partnership with Connor Bedard, reminiscent of the synergy between Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid.

Chicago Blackhawks Prospect Camp

Dach, standing at an imposing 6-foot-4, and weighing 193 pounds, brings a power-forward style to the game, offering a different dimension to the Blackhawks' forward lineup.

Despite battling injuries, Dach's impact has been felt during his first professional season with the Rockford IceHogs. According to NBC Sports Chicago, Dach said:

"I want to show off my versatility as a player. I think I can play in a lot of different roles, whether that’s being physical down low or being hard on walls in the D zone and getting pucks out or being someone who can hold onto pucks down low and create scoring opportunities and making plays in the offensive zone."

The player appears to be a perfect fit as a potential linemate for Connor Bedard, given his ability to recover pucks, serve as a presence near the net, take shots, and act as a protector for Bedard.

This synergy was evident during the 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase in Minnesota, where Bedard and Dach shared the first line and built a strong connection.

Blackhawks assistant GM has indicated, Dach-Connor Bedard lineup could be a possibility

Blackhawks' assistant GM Mark Eaton sees the potential for Dach to complement the team's skilled forwards, recognizing his size, skating ability and tenacity.

"He certainly has that potential. He’s shown — when he’s stayed healthy — all the tools that you mentioned: the size, the skating ability, shooting, his willingness to get to the tough areas are all things that you need in your top-six in the NHL. The tools are there."

While the Blackhawks exercise patience in Dach's development, a possible return to the lineup down the line is not a far stretch.

