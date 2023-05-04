Who are Connor Bedard's parents? Exploring the family background of the 2023 NHL Draft's top prospect

Connor Bedard has been projected to be the No.1 pick for the NHL Draft this year. Fans are curious to find out about the young star and his family. Who are his parents and his extended family?

His parents are Tom Bedard and Melaine Bedard. Connor was born on July 17th, 2005, and grew up in North Vancouver. Tom, his father, was a logger.

Connor's parents haven't been able to attend Connor's games since he left to play in the WHL in Sweden amid the Pandemic. Madisen, his sister, followed him to Sweden. She has a close bond with her brother and assists Connor in a variety of ways.

After losing his grandfather in a car accident, Connor reassured his grandmother that he would score a goal for him. He scored two goals the next game.

Connor Bedard: The Prodigy

When Connor Bedard was 13 years old, he entered the hockey limelight for the first time. He was the subject of a story by Ken Campbell of The Hockey News headlined "Meet the Future of Hockey, 13-Year-Old Connor Bedard." Bedard was then a member of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League's West Van Hockey Academy.

Bedard won league MVP honors the following year as a 14-year-old while playing on the school's U18 squad and leading the league in goals and points.

His first push into elite Canadian junior hockey came shortly after. As a result of receiving "exceptional status" from Hockey Canada, Bedard was able to join the CHL one year sooner than he would have otherwise been able to.

The Regina Pats selected Bedard first overall at the 2020 WHL Bantam Draught, making him the league's first-ever player of exceptional status. He scored 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists) in 15 games as a rookie with the Pats. As the league's rookie of the year, his efforts won him the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy.

Bedard also participated in four junior-level games with HV71 in Sweden during the season, scoring four points (2g, 2a). He played those four games with Alexander Suzdalev, a prospect for the current Capitals.

Bedard played his final WHL season this past year, and it was also his first with Suzdalev as a Pats teammate. The first WHL player to record a 140-point season since the 1995–96 campaign, Connor Bedard ended with an insane 143 points (71g, 72a) in just 57 games. He is now in the throes of an NHL career

