Who are the current Stanley Cup champions? Know everything about the winner of 2021-22 NHL season

The Colorado Avalanche are the current Stanley Cup champions, having won the Cup for the third time in their history on June 27, 2022.

In a hard-fought series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Avalanche clinched the championship with a 2-1 victory in Game 6 at Amalie Arena.

Led by exceptional play from forward Nathan MacKinnon and keeper Darcy Kuemper, the Avalanche closed out their four playoff series on the road, going 9-1 in the process.

They learned from past disappointments and added depth to their roster before the 2022 NHL trade deadline, bringing in high-character players. These included defenseman Josh Manson, forward Artturi Lehkonen, and others.

In the final series against the Lightning, the Avalanche were able to bounce back from a Game 5 loss at home to clinch the Cup in Tampa Bay. Lehkonen scored the game-winning goal in Game 6, while defenseman Cale Makar was named the playoff MVP after finishing third in the NHL with 29 points in 20 games.

The Lightning put up a valiant effort, but fell short in their bid to win the Stanley Cup for the third straight season. Forward Steven Stamkos scored their lone goal in Game 6, while goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves in the loss.

After the final horn, the Avalanche celebrated their hard-fought victory, jumping off the bench and piling on Kuemper in a moment of pure joy. The Lightning offered their congratulations to the new champions in the handshake line, acknowledging the Avalanche's outstanding performance.

The 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs were a thrilling ride for hockey fans everywhere, and the Colorado Avalanche emerged as the deserving champions.

Defending Stanley Cup champions clinch playoff spot

The Colorado Avalanche have had a strong 2022-23 NHL season. They entered as defending Stanley Cup champions and have been a top team all year.

They have clinched a playoff spot after posting an impressive record of 49 wins, 24 losses, and 6 overtime losses, earning them 104 points and first place in the Central Division.

Led by star forwards Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen, the Avalanche have been one of the highest-scoring teams in the NHL this season with 271 goals. They also had solid goaltending from Philipp Grubauer, who has posted a record of 34 wins, 16 losses, and 4 overtime losses with a .920 save percentage and 2.36 goals against average.

In addition to their strong offensive and goaltending performances, the Avalanche have been a well-disciplined team. They have the second-fewest penalty minutes in the NHL this season. They have also been strong at home with a record of 26-9-5 at the Ball Arena.

The Avalanche have faced some tough competition in their division, including the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild, who have also clinched playoff spots. However, the Avalanche have been able to maintain their position at the top of the division and are currently tied with the Stars for first place.

The Colorado Avalanche have had a successful 2022-23 NHL season so far, and will look to defend their Stanley Cup title in the upcoming playoffs. With a talented roster and strong performances throughout the season, the Avalanche will be a team to watch as the postseason approaches.

