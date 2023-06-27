Who is Dalibor Dvorsky's father? All you need to know about the draft prospect's family

Dalibor Dvorsky has garnered considerable interest from NHL teams for this year's draft. The talented center from AIK possesses the tools to make an immediate impact at the professional level. He and his family had to make many sacrifices to help Dvorsky achieve his level of success.

At age 9, he had gone from Slovakia to Sweden in search of the tougher competition. This was after realizing what others in Sweden, Slovakia, and the NHL would: That he was advanced in his abilities.

He moved into an apartment with his father, Dalibor Sr., in Sweden despite being born in Zvolen, a town in central Slovakia with little over 40,000 residents.

His younger sister, Katarina, is a gymnast and cheerleader, in addition to having both of his parents as ski instructors. Since his relocation eight years ago, he has spent his hockey seasons in Sweden and his summers in his own country.

At 15, he signed his first pro contract with AIK. Dalibor Dvorsky has spent the past two years getting games in at Sweden's second-highest level of pro hockey.

Dalibor Dvorsky has the potential to become a great two-way player

Dalibor Dvorsky is an excellent center prospect with a great shot and the defensive instincts to be a two-way force in the NHL someday.

Playing in the second-tier Swedish pro league HockeyAllsvenskan, Dvorsky has established himself as one of the top 10 prospects in most evaluators' minds, with the vast majority seeing him as a top-16 talent.

This is his first year playing against grown men after several years of being the youngest player on his team at the junior level.

Dvorsky, a 17-year-old professional player who has played in 36 games so far this season, leads all U18 players in the Allsvenskan in scoring with 14 points.

Additionally, he has participated in 10 matches for AAIK's U20 squad, which competes in Sweden's premier junior division. While still one of the league's youngest players, he amassed an incredible 21 points in those 10 games and appeared to be a man among boys.

He will most likely be in the top 15 and will probably be just outside of the top five. The Philadelphia Flyers have the sixth pick and can select him at the earliest.

The other teams in for him are the Washington Capitals and the Detroit Red Wings. These teams, too, suit the offensive prowess of Dalibor Dvorsky.

(credit: Scott Wheeler, The Athletic)

