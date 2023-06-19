Who is Daniil But's father' Anton? Meet the former KHL player

Daniil But is one of the players who have made themselves available for the 2023 NHL Draft. He is one of the most polarizing players with some ranking him as a top 10 talent, while others see him as a mid-second-round pick. He also comes from a good pedigree. His father, Anton But, was a former hockey player as well.

Anton Mykolaiovych But, a former professional ice hockey winger who has over 300 games in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), was born on July 3, 1980.

Despite being drafted by the New Jersey Devils in 1998, he did not play one game for them. He was drafted in the fifth round and was the 119th pick for the team.

He is famous in Europe for his playing days at Lokomotiv Yaroslavl, SKA Saint Petersburg, etc. In the 2005-06 season, he scored his highest points tally in a season (37). He scored 16 goals and 21 assists that season.

Daniil But is following in his footsteps. He might just end up having a better NHL career than his father ever will.

Daniil But's projected rank is wider than any player in this year's draft

Daniil But can potentially be a wild card in this draft.

But's heavy shot is a sign of his physical power and shooting technique. He can even be seen dragging the ball toward his skates just before firing to alter the angle and make it more difficult for the opposition goaltender to stop him.

His shot will be an NHL-caliber weapon because of its strength and agility. It will be used mainly when used as a finisher on the powerplay.

Despite being far more significant than most of his rivals in the Russian junior divisions, he isn't the most-skilled physical player. It's still reasonable to predict that, after he finishes growing, he'll become more at ease with his massive size.

He can drive to the center of the ice off the boards, a precious talent in the NHL nowadays. He has good puck handling. But is also a faster skater than one might anticipate given his bulk, and once he gets going, it may be hard to stop him.

The issue is that it takes him a long time to accelerate effectively. It makes him hazardous when there is a lot of open ice but substantially less so when there is traffic directly in front of him.

The most enjoyable draft ranks are those in this range. Rarely will you find a group of individuals that spend their days and nights analyzing draft-eligible prospects with ages ranging from 8 to the early 50s.

If that happens, the highest he could land might be the Washington Capitals. But, there are other teams, too going by his range.

The Detroit Red Wings, Seattle Kraken, Montreal Canadiens, and the Nashville Predators also look ready.

It will be interesting to see where Daniil But lands.

