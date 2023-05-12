Who is Darnell Nurse's wife? Meet Mikayla Marrelli

Darnell Nurse may have bad news in store in the future, but he has strong support in his home life, thanks to his wife, Mikayla Marrelli.

Before relocating to Sault Sainte Marie, Ontario, the hockey player attended St. Thomas More Catholic Secondary School. That was where he met Mikayla.

Marrelli participated in the Blue Jays dance team while she was an undergraduate. She was also present when the Edmonton Oilers selected Darnell with the seventh overall pick in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

On Instagram, Mikayla Marrelli wished him luck in his new chapter of life, congratulated him, and praised his dedication.

Darnell Nurse has been a member of the Oilers since 2013, and on August 6, 2021, he agreed to an eight-year, $74 million deal.

In 2012, Darnell's companion was first captured on camera.

The Instagram picture was of them posing for a picture in the corridor of their high school during the Christmas holiday while donning matching sweaters.

Mikayla then posted a picture with a hashtag alluding to their gap in height.

On May 25, 2021, their son Aiden Wolfe Nurse was born. Mikayla shared her joy on Instagram after the birth of their first child, who was born at 9:23 a.m.

The couple got married on August 7, 2022.

It's a good thing he has support at home because things got real ugly for Darnell Nurse in Game 4.

Darnell Nurse given a one-game suspension for starting a fight

Darnell Nurse #25 of the Edmonton Oilers

Darnell Nurse received a one-game suspension for starting a fight during Edmonton's 4-1 victory against Vegas on Wednesday.

The game's conclusion devolved into a free-for-all of penalties and altercations.

With fewer than 90 seconds left, Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo received a penalty and a game misconduct. Pietrangelo swiped the Oilers forward across the arms after Leon Draisaitl missed the net with his attempt. Then, in the corner, Connor McDavid sought retaliation from Pietrangelo.

On Thursday, Pietrangelo will also appear before the department of player safety.

Along with Edmonton's Kailer Yamamoto and Evander Kane early in the period, Chandler Stephenson and Jonathan Marchessault of Vegas were also given misconduct penalties.

Nicolas Hague of the Golden Knights was also dismissed for fighting Nurse, who was given an instigator penalty and misconduct.

Vegas' Brett Howden also received misconduct with 25 seconds remaining.

Jay Woodcroft, the head coach of the Oilers, was automatically fined $10,000 due to Nurse's suspension.

