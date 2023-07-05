Colorado Avalanche forward Darren Helm has decided to hang up his skates and retire from the NHL after an illustrious 16-year career (according to a source close to Mile High Sports).

Helm, 36, leaves behind a legacy that includes 14 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings, who drafted him 132nd overall in 2005, before joining the Avalanche as a free agent in 2021.

Darren Helm's career was marked by remarkable achievements, including winning the Stanley Cup twice. The first triumph came in his rookie season with the Red Wings in 2008, and the second occurred with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022.

His impact on the Avalanche's championship run cannot be understated. He scored the winning goal in Game 6 of the second round against the St. Louis Blues, propelling the Avs to the Western Conference Final for the first time in two decades.

Throughout the playoffs, Helm showcased his scoring ability and leadership, contributing a goal in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final and leading the team in hits with 97. Despite playing as the fourth-line center, he averaged 11 minutes and 35 seconds of ice time per game.

Hailing from Saint Andrews, Manitoba, Darren Helm leaves behind a substantial career stat line, amassing 119 regular-season goals and 266 career points in 823 games. His impact extended to the postseason as well, with 13 goals and 13 assists in 103 playoff appearances.

During his career, Darren Helm had the opportunity to represent his country on the international stage as well. In the 2007 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships, Helm proudly wore the maple leaf as a member of Team Canada, playing a crucial role on the second and third lines.

In a memorable campaign, Helm and his Canadian teammates emerged victorious, capturing the gold medal.

One of Helm's notable attributes throughout his career was his exceptional penalty-killing ability, along with his remarkable speed on the ice. He played a crucial role as a depth player during Detroit's post-lockout golden era and continued to be an influential figure in the latter stages of his career with the Avalanche.

Helm's excellence on the penalty kill was evident, having scored 14 shorthanded goals throughout his career and logging significant ice time in that aspect during his tenure in Detroit.

As Darren Helm bids farewell to professional hockey, he leaves behind a legacy of dedication, hard work, and invaluable contributions to the teams he represented. His presence on the ice will be missed.

