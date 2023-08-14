Who is David Krejci's wife? All you need to know about former Bruins center's model wife Naomi Starr

The world of sports is often marked by incredible stories, One such story is that of David Krejci, the prominent NHL player, and his wife Naomi Starr. Their relationship is a blend of love, dedication, and shared philanthropic endeavors that have captivated the hearts of NHL fans.

In 2014, David Krejci tied the knot with Naomi Starr, marking the beginning of a journey that would redefine their lives.

Naomi Starr, a former model, transitioned into the role of a homemaker, nurturing her family and caring for their two children. Naomi, born on January 25, 1981, has embraced her responsibilities as a wife and mother with grace.

Naomi Starr grew up in Watertown, Massachusetts, alongside three siblings - Sterling, Shawna, and Michael Starr. Despite being raised in the United States, Naomi's life took her to various corners of the world, including the Czech Republic and Charleston, South Carolina. Today, she resides in Boston, Massachusetts, with her husband and children.

While Naomi's life before her marriage remains somewhat enigmatic, her journey into the public eye began after her relationship with David. Before becoming a homemaker, Naomi made a name for herself as a model, even participating in the 2005 Miss Cobra Seats Contest hosted by Sube Sports. Although she didn't secure the victory, her path soon took a different turn.

Beyond her roles as a wife and mother, Naomi Starr is also known for her philanthropic work.

David Krejci and Naomi Starr's marriage and children

The couple's love story reached a pivotal moment when they exchanged their vows on August 2, 2014, in a traditional ceremony held in Sternberk, Czech Republic. Naomi donned a beautiful white sleeveless gown, while David looked dashing in a black tuxedo. The wedding was graced by the presence of both families, along with some of David's former teammates.

Their love story traces back to Boston, where Naomi worked as a model. The two began dating in 2009, and their connection grew stronger over time. Their enduring partnership now spans nearly 14 years and counting.

Together, David Krejci and Naomi Starr are not only celebrated for their love but also for their devotion to their children. Elina Krejci, born on the same day as her parents' first anniversary, is now seven years old. Everett Krejci, their younger son, was welcomed into the world on January 8, 2019.

Elina and Everett actively participate in their father's hockey journey, attending games and offering support.