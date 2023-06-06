Who is Dierks Bentley's wife? Meet Cassidy Bentley

Country superstar Dierks Bentley has been selected by the National Hockey League to serve as the host for the NHL Awards in 2023. Dierks has been happily married to his wife Cassidy since 2005.

Cassidy Bentley is an avid runner and has participated in several marathons. In April 2017, she ran the Boston Marathon to raise funds for Safe Haven Family Shelter. She documented her training and journey on an Instagram account dedicated to the event.

The Bentley family also shares a love for sports, particularly their favorite hockey team, the Nashville Predators. Dierks has posted videos and photos on Instagram showcasing their enthusiasm for the team's games. He even captured a moment when their son Knox cut off his hair for good luck during the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Aside from her active lifestyle, Cassidy Bentley is also an entrepreneur. She co-owns a hair salon in Nashville called The Dry House. The salon caters to high-profile clients, including celebrities like Lauren Akins (Thomas Rhett's wife) and country singer Hannah Ellis.

The couple's relationship goes back to their middle school days in Arizona, where they first met. However, it took them several years of being in and out of each other's lives before they finally tied the knot.

From Middle School Crush to a Strong Family Unit: Dierks Bentley and Cassidy's Journey

In an interview with People, Dierks Bentley revealed that he had a crush on Cassidy throughout their time together, but he felt he wasn't mature enough for a relationship. He described himself as immature, interested in things like drinking, guns, and blowing things up. Cassidy also echoed this sentiment, saying that he was trouble back then.

Their dating history is filled with ups and downs. They attempted to date in high school and continued their relationship even when Dierks Bentley moved to Nashville at the age of 19. This was while Cassidy worked at an advertising firm in San Francisco. Dierks would write Cassidy elaborate love letters, which he would FedEx to her.

The couple had a relatively short engagement. Dierks proposed to Cassidy in December 2005, and the very next day, they flew to Mexico to elope. Their wedding took place on December 14, 2005. Dierks expressed gratitude that their success as a couple came later, allowing them to share both the ups and downs of life together.

Dierks Bentley and Cassidy Bentley are proud parents to three children. Their daughters, Evalyn Day and Jordan Catherine, were born in 2008 and 2010, respectively, while their son Knox was born in 2013.

