Who is Elias Lindholm's girlfriend, Annica? A glimpse into the personal life of Calgary Flames star

Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm made an exciting announcement on Instagram that he and his girlfriend, Annica Englund, got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2022.

Lindholm shared a heartwarming photo of the couple holding two to-go coffee mugs with 'Mr.' and 'Future Mrs.' written on them and an engagement ring on Englund's finger. This news delighted their fans and followers, who have been eagerly following their relationship.

Annica Englund is a well-known reality TV personality and social media influencer. With 167,000 Instagram followers, she has gained popularity through sharing her insights and experiences in various areas such as health, exercise, travel, and adventure. Her followers appreciate her advice and find inspiration in her posts.

Throughout her pregnancy journey, Annica has been open and transparent with her followers, allowing them to be a part of this special chapter in her life. She has shared pictures documenting her earliest days as a soon-to-be mom, giving her followers a glimpse into the joy and anticipation she and Elias have been experiencing. This level of transparency has endeared her to her followers and has created a strong bond between Annica and her online community.

In February 2023 Elias Lindholm and Annica Englund welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple's joy has multiplied with the arrival of their little one, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in their lives. While details about their newborn and their journey into parenthood are yet to be revealed, it is evident that Elias and Annica are cherishing this precious time with their growing family.

A look at Elias Lindholm's NHL journey

Elias Lindholm was selected as the fifth overall pick by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2013 NHL draft. He made an impact during his rookie season, tallying 21 points in 58 games. He continued to improve in the following season, recording 39 points with 17 goals and 22 assists in 2014-15.

In June 2018, Lindholm was traded to the Calgary Flames, along with defenseman Noah Hanifin, in exchange for defenseman Dougie Hamilton, forward Micheal Ferland, and defenseman prospect Adam Fox. This move provided Lindholm with a new opportunity to contribute to his team and develop his skills on the ice.

Hockey runs in Lindholm's family. His father, Mikael, played in the Swedish Elite League and also made a brief appearance with the Los Angeles Kings in the 1989-90 season. Additionally, Lindholm has a cousin, Calle Jarnkrok, who plays for the Nashville Predators. His brother Oliver is involved in Swedish third-division hockey.

On the international stage, Lindholm has represented Sweden with distinction. He contributed to silver medal wins at the 2012 World Under-18 Championship and the 2013 World Junior Championship and won a gold medal at the 2017 IIHF World Championship. These experiences have further honed his skills and showcased his abilities on a global scale.

