Who is Ethan Gauthier's father, Denis? Meet the former Calgary Flames and Los Angeles Kings player

The game of hockey is a family affair for Ethan Gauthier. Denis Gauthier, Gauthier's father, spent 11 seasons in the NHL as a player with the Los Angeles Kings, Philadelphia Flyers, Arizona Coyotes, and Calgary Flames.

Ethan and his brother Kaylen are teammates on the Sherbrooke Phoenix of the QMJHL. Julien Gauthier, his cousin, is also a player with the New York Rangers.

Thus, despite growing up so near to hockey, Ethan never felt under any pressure to play the sport, even though it runs deep in his family.

“The thing is when people talk about my dad, you can assume he wanted me to play hockey, but it’s never been his goal,” he told Guy Flaming on The Pipeline Show. “My dad has been supporting us since we were really young and everything we’ve been doing. I never felt any pressure at all from him, he’s just been there to help me and support me"

Ethan Gauthier sees that being an ex-NHL player's son gives him an advantage.

“Obviously, all the little details in the Q my dad could bring me as a hockey player is precious,” he said. “It’s a tool that I have close to me that not a lot of players have. He knows exactly what it takes to be a pro player.”

Ethan Gauthier looks like a lucky kid ready to take his first steps in the game

Ethan Gauthier has the potential to become a great winger for any NHL team

Ethan Gauthier is ranked No. 25 in FCHockey's preliminary 2023 NHL draft rankings. He also has an 'A' rating on the NHL Central Scouting 'Players to Watch' list, which denotes a first-round prospect.

With 40 points in 35 games to open the 2022–23 season, Gauthier was off to a great scoring start. His productivity and pace both dropped after December, when he averaged just under a point per game (29 in 31). Regardless of whether he is contributing or not, Gauthier is still a powerful and influential forward.

Gauthier has a very cunning stick with the puck. He can easily maneuver around opponents, thanks to his excellent control and soft hands. He has the sense to constantly take the puck to the open ice for excellent scoring chances or play-making opportunities.

He is very patient and doesn't try to push plays if nothing is there. He will take the time to retreat and wait for assistance to come before he moves. Despite not being the largest player, he isn't hesitant to hit and put pressure on the opposing team in the attacking zone.

