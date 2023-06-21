Who is Gabe Perreault's father, Yanic? Meet the former Maple Leafs player 

The NTDP winger Gabe Perreault is regarded as one of the best prospects for the 2023 NHL Draft. His father Yanic Perreault, who amassed 247 goals in the NHL, had the most impact on his son's skill.

He was often considered one of the best faceoff men in NHL history.

Yanic Perreault, who was a member of the Maple Leafs for three seasons, thinks his son Gabe, who is eligible for the draft, is more than simply a chip off the old block.

Gabe Perreault does resemble his father quite a bit. He's a youngster who is scoring a ton of goals and has excellent hockey sense but has to improve his skating.

“He’s got really good hockey IQ,” Yanic said. “One of his strengths is, he’s able to make plays at high speed, so his execution is really fast ... He’s really disciplined, really focused.”

He was not the only influence in his life. Gabe Perreault also credits his mother for his success.

“Around (age) 2 or 3, I can’t remember exactly, but I was back home in Quebec, and my mom was actually my first coach,” said Perreault on his earliest hockey memory. “I remember being on the ice with her a lot, so that’s pretty much all I remember. Pretty special for me and my family to be able to say she was my first coach.”

Gabe Perreault looks like a high IQ playmaker and will be an asset for any team

Gabe Perreault is one of the best playmakers of his draft class.

He was able to end the season with 53 goals and 132 points because of his sheer playmaking talent, as well as his shooting prowess.

That score set a new program record in terms of points, and it also surpassed Will Smith's goal total by two goals. He can discover and make passing lanes, and he is quite content to be the "tic" in a "tic-tac-toe" play. He is a genuine playmaker on the ice in every sense of the term.

Perreault excels at creating space for himself to shoot as a goal scorer. He can open up shooting lanes from any scoring region of the rink, thanks to his fluid hands all over the ice.

As a puck carrier, he may also buy himself some extra time by gripping the puck tightly to his stick and holding off on initiating the action.

He's a good competitor and can face off against attackers. He is ready for the NHL and would be a probable first-round pick.

The New Jersey Devils look like the favorites to take him.

Minnesota Wild and the New York Rangers look to be the other teams in contention for Gabe Perreault.

There was some talk of the Maple Leafs, as well, but as of now, it's all speculation.

