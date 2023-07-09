Who is Garnet Hathaway's wife? All you need to know about Flyers' star partner Lindsay 

NHL right wing Garnet Hathaway, known for his philanthropic work and dedication to the game, is married to Lindsay Hathaway. While Lindsay prefers to stay away from the public eye and does not have social media presence, her impact is felt through her partnership with Garnet in their charitable endeavors.

Lindsay Hathaway, formerly a lacrosse coach at St. Stephen's and St. Agnes School in Virginia, has demonstrated her passion for sports and education. Her coaching experience highlights her commitment to nurturing young athletes and helping them develop their skills and character.

Garnet Hathaway and Lindsay Hathaway tied the knot on July 4, 2020, in a small and private wedding ceremony. The NHL player shared the exciting news during an episode of the Between Two Blue Lines podcast, which he co-hosts with his former Capitals teammate, Nic Dowd.

Despite the limitations imposed by the global pandemic, the couple managed to create a memorable day filled with joy and love. The intimate nature of the ceremony allowed them to focus on the significance of their union and the start of their journey as a married couple.

Together, Garnet and Lindsay launched Hath's Heroes in 2019, a program aimed at raising funds for first responders. Their initiative focuses on supporting and providing mindful training to the D.C. area's first responders, assisting them in coping with the challenges and trauma they face in their demanding jobs.

In addition to their work with Hath's Heroes, the couple has collaborated with the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation for successful fundraisers. A notable achievement was the distribution of over 940 holiday meals to firehouses in Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax, and Prince George's County during the Thanksgiving season in 2020.

Do Garnet Hathaway and Lindsay Hathaway have kids?

Garnet Hathaway is a proud father of two children — a son and a daughter. His son was born in May 2021, while his daughter joined the family on November 20, 2022.

Garnet took to Twitter to publicly thank MedStar Georgetown University Hospital for their services and announced his daughter's birth. Congratulation messages poured in from notable NHL figures, including Olaf Kolzig and Tom Gulitti, to celebrate the Hathaway couple's joyous addition.

Both children are currently being cared for at home, as they are still young. Garnet balances his demanding game schedule by spending time with his family.

