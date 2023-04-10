Who has the most hat-tricks in Boston Bruins history ft. Phil Esposito & David Pastrnak.

David Pastrnak had a hat trick in the Boston Bruins' 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. He scored his 60th goal of the season, bringing his career total to 300.

This was the Bruins' star forward's fifteenth career hat trick. Pastrnak is now the second-leading hat-trick scorer for the Boston Bruins. While Boston Bruins Hall of Famer Phil Esposito holds the record for the most hat-tricks (26) in franchise history.

Interestingly, Pastrnak also became the second player in Boston Bruins franchise history to score 60 goals in a single season. The record for the most 60 goals seasons for the Bruins belongs to Phil Esposito, who completed the 60-goal threshold four times in his career.

David Pastrnak's Boston Bruins etched their name into history

The Boston Bruins have been the most dominant team in the 2022-23 NHL season. The team cemented a new record to their name after defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday.

The Boston Bruins secured their 63rd win on the night and became the first team in the history of the NHL to secure the most wins in a season. The previous record for the most wins was held by the Detroit Red Wings and the Tampa Bay Lightning, who were both tied for 62 wins.

David Pastrnak completed his hat-trick after just 39 seconds of the third period with a snapshot on a rush to take his goal tally to 60 of the season. Following this remarkable accomplishment, here's what David Pastrnak said:

"It’s very special. It’s been a lot of fun, not going to lie. It’s been enjoyable, especially with the group we have here, and we obviously knew what was at stake, and it’s definitely special to hit it with a game like this and make history today in the biggest league in hockey. So we definitely appreciate it."

With 131 points and two games left on the schedule, the Boston Bruins (63-12-5) are on pace to tie or break the NHL record for most points in a single season. The Montreal Canadiens currently hold the record for the most points in a single season (132), which they set in 1976-77.

Boston will play their final two games of the season on Tuesday against the Washington Capitals and Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens before preparing for the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs, which will begin on April 17.

