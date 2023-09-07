Who are the most hated active NHL players? 6 stars on most fans' hitlist 

The NHL, just like the other major sports leagues around the globe, inevitably harbors a fair share of players who are not appreciated by fans and are often subjected to widespread hatred within the community.

There can be a variety of reasons for fans' disdain for specific groups of players in the NHL, such as unsportsmanlike behavior on the ice, dangerous hits, intentional injury-causing actions, or a player for a rival team.

Moreover, the off-ice controversies involving the National Hockey League players can also contribute to fans' rejection. On that note, here are the 6 NHL active players that are hated by the most fan bases in the league.

#6 Nazem Kadri, Calgary Flames

Nazem Kadri

Kadri is one of the most hated players in the NHL. He has been in the league for the last 14 years and has found him at the center of controversies many times. Many fans in the past have labeled Kadri a dirty player.

In one instance while with the Colorado Avalanche, Nazem Kadri got involved in a controversial collision with Jordan Binnington, fans flooded social media with brutal abuse and racial slurs and even compared Kadri to the likes of Tom Wilson and former player Sean Avery.

#5 Evander Kane, Edmonton Oilers

Evander Kane

Kane has been in the league for the last 14 years and has played for multiple teams. During that course, Kane has had several moments on and off the ice that have delighted hockey fans. However, as the coin has two sides, Kane's story has two opposing tales as well.

Evander Kane's career has been plagued by various off-ice controversies, including his involvement in gambling, domestic violence, and domestic allegations of assault. It has resulted in many fans disliking him.

#4 Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues

Jordan Binnington

Binnington came into prominence for his stellar performances between the pipes after guiding the St. Louis Blues to their first Stanley Cup title in 2019. Interestingly, it was also a rookie year for the goalie.

However, since then Binnington has solidified his position on the hit list of hockey enthusiasts. With a notorious penchant for his unpredictable bad temper and childish behavior, many fans hate him quite a lot. Whenever a game doesn't go his way, he starts talking trash to his opponents in a huge meltdown.

#3 Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk

Tkachuk was of of the key players in helping the Panthers reach the 2023 Stanley Cup final. However, despite being known as one of the best players in the league, Tkachuk has been known to frustrate opponents through his antics.

Ever since his egregious hit on Drew Doughty's face in his rookie year in the NHL, Tkachuk has earned a place on many fans' hit lists. He has been involved in numerous feuds throughout his career, leading many fans to label him the league's dirtiest player.

#2 Tom Wilson, Washington Capitals

Tom Wilson

Tom Wilson, the wingman for the Capitals, has been in the league for a decade now. Throughout his career, Wilson has been known for his dirty controversial plays, which, at times, even have resulted in severe injuries to the opponents.

Due to his hard hits and intent to injure opposite players, Wilson is the type of guy who's not appreciated much by hockey fans. At one point in time, he was labeled as the most hated player in the NHL. There are also plenty of videos of Wilson injuring players available on YouTube.

#1 Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins

Brad Marchand

There is no denying the fact that Marchand is one of the best and most loved players by Boston's fans. However, outside Boston, he is the type of player that every fan pretty much loves to hate.

Marchand throughout his career has been known being notorious for provoking his opponents, be it through trash talks, or peculiar actions such as licking his opponents.

These ways of behaving from Marchand have also earned him a long list of suspensions and this explains all of why he's at the top of the hit list of most of the NHL fans.