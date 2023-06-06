Who is Ivan Provorov's girlfriend? Meet Madison Fairhurst

Ivan Provorov, the talented ice hockey player from Russia has been in a relationship with Madison Fairhurst for over four years. Madison, a style specialist who previously worked for Aritzia, caught Ivan's attention when she interned for the Philadelphia Flyers in 2018.

Madison's professional background includes working as a style consultant at Aritzia, a women's fashion brand based in Vancouver, Canada. From September 2020 to May 2021, she lent her expertise in fashion and style to curate thoughtful wardrobes for clients.

She holds a bachelor's degree in Communications and Media Sciences, having graduated from Villanova University in 2019. Additionally, Madison pursued business management and marketing studies at James Madison University from 2016 to 2017, allowing her to embrace diverse career opportunities.

Before her role at Aritzia, Madison worked as a sports coach and leader at Game 7, where she imparted basketball skills to children aged 5-12. She also gained experience as a waitress at 26 West On The Navesink cafe in Red Bank, New Jersey.

Madison explored her passion for journalism through her involvement in the television show, 'Nova Nightly with Madison Fairhurst.' The show, which premiered in 2018 and aired its fourth season in 2022, features Madison as the main cast member.

She delivers a summary of the day's most significant news events from Villanova, the region, and around the world. The show's success has led to its renewal for a fifth season.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Madison is known for her joyful personality and her love for dogs. Her Instagram posts often feature adorable pictures of her beloved puppy, Drake, who holds a special place in her heart.

Philadelphia Flyers trade Ivan Provorov to Columbus Blue Jackets in a three-Team deal

In a significant move, Philadelphia Flyers' General Manager Daniel Briere on Tuesday orchestrated his first major trade. He sent Ivan Provorov, a key figure in the franchise, to the Columbus Blue Jackets in a three-team deal involving the Los Angeles Kings.

The trade addressed the needs of all three teams involved. The Flyers, amid a rebuilding phase, acquired future assets, while the Kings received salary cap relief. Columbus, on the other hand, secured one of the NHL's most reliable and durable defensemen.

Ivan Provorov's departure signifies that the Flyers have moved on from him as their top defensive option after seven seasons and over 500 games. Although the Russian defenseman was once seen as the solution for the team's blue line, he has established himself as a solid top-four defenseman.

Joining the struggling Blue Jackets, Ivan Provorov will immediately bolster their defensive unit, which allowed the second-most goals in the league during the previous season, only behind the Anaheim Ducks.

