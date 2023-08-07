Who is Jeff Petry's wife? All you need to know about Canadiens defenseman's partner Julie

Julie Petry is the wife of NHL defenseman Jeff Petry, who was recently traded to the Montreal Canadiens. Julie manages a bustling household with three active boys while supporting her husband's hockey career. Let's get to know more about Julie and her life as part of an NHL family.

Originally from Houston, Texas, Julie attended Michigan State University for field hockey. It was at MSU where she met Jeff Petry, who was playing hockey for the university as well. Their connection grew, and they got married shortly after graduation.

The couple's hockey journey took them to Edmonton, Alberta, where Jeff Petry played for the Edmonton Oilers. Eventually, they decided to settle in Michigan, making it their home base due to Jeff's offseason training and the beautiful summer the state offers. Additionally, having family nearby in Farmington Hills made it an ideal location.

Julie and Jeff Petry are parents to four boys: Boyd, Barrett, Bowen and Blake. While their oldest son, Boyd, has shown an interest in hockey, Julie and Jeff are not pushing their children to follow in their father's footsteps. They believe in supporting their children's interests and letting them decide if they want to pursue hockey or any other passion.

More on Jeff Petry and his wife Julie Petry

Recently, Julie ventured into the world of fashion and entrepreneurship. Along with a friend, Julie launched a clothing line called "Line Change." The brand aims to provide stylish fan wear for sports enthusiasts, particularly focusing on delivering appealing designs for female fans.

In her free time, Julie enjoys cooking, especially during the summers when she and Jeff cook together. She has also developed an interest in gardening and loves cultivating food they grow from seed. Interior design and decorating their home have become creative outlets for Julie, as she enjoys designing spaces and making their house a cozy and stylish home.

Julie and Jeff are actively involved in charitable endeavors, supporting organizations like SayPlayDetroit and local food banks. In Montreal, they are passionate about the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation, which aims to promote healthy and active lifestyles for underprivileged children.