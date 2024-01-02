Who is Joey Daccord's girlfriend? All we know about Seattle Kraken goalie's partner Lexi Dickinson

Joey Daccord is a goaltender who currently plays for the Seattle Kraken in the NHL. He hails from Boston, Massachusetts, US.

Monday night was a memorable one for Daccord as he recorded the first shutout win in NHL Winter Classic history, which saw the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken battle it out at the T-Mobile Arena in front of a sellout crowd of 47,313 fans.

Thanks to Joey Daccord's stellar performance, the Seattle Kraken shut out the Golden Knights 3-0.

Following his heroics at the 2024 Winter Classic, Daccord has become quite a popular name among hockey fans, which has piqued their interest in learning more about the goalie's personal life.

Who is Joey Daccord dating?

The 27-year-old Kraken goalie is unmarried as of now. However, as per his Instagram, Joey Daccord is in a relationship with Lexi Dickinson.

The couple has been dating for a while now and appears to be enjoying their love life to the fullest. Dickinson is a Perrysburg, Ohio, native and a BSN graduate from Bowling Green State University. Moreover, she is reported to be a family nurse practitioner.

Daccord revealed his relationship with Lexi Dickinson by sharing a picture back in June 2022 on his Instagram. The couple also celebrated Christmas together, as Daccord shared the beautiful picture with his partner on social media.

The two also appear to be fond of traveling, as both Daccord and Lexi Dickinson have been seen exploring various places around the world together.

Daccord was drafted 199th overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2015 NHL draft. He played only nine games for the Sens in over two years before joining the Seattle Kraken in the 2021-22 season and has been with the team since then.

Overall, Daccord has played 41 NHL career games, going 34-11-14 with a 2.98 goals-against-average and a .900 SV%.