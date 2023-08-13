Who is Johnny Gaudreau's wife? All you need to know about Blue Jackets star's partner Meredith

Johnny Gaudreau is known for his impressive skills on the ice as a member of the Columbus Blue Jackets in the NHL. He is married to Meredith Gaudreau.

Meredith, born on Jan. 20, 1992, in Pennsylvania, holds the role of not just a hockey player's wife, but a dedicated and accomplished individual in her own right.

Born to Cheryl Morris and Eddie Morris, she was raised in a family of six siblings – Frances, Taylor, Eddie Jr., Lily, her and Matthew. She graduated from the Academy of Notre Dame de Namur in 2010.

Her thirst for knowledge and passion for caregiving eventually guided her to James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia. There, she started her future career in the medical field.

In 2017, Meredith joined the Drexel University College of Nursing and Health Professions in Philadelphia, from where she earned a Master of Pediatric Nursing in 2020. This academic achievement marked a significant milestone in her life, setting the stage for a career dedicated to nurturing and healing young lives.

Meredith is no ordinary nurse, she pours her heart and soul into her work at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, exemplifying her deep commitment to the well-being of others.

A look at Johnny Gaudreau and Meredith's love story

While Johnny Gaudreau's journey in minor league hockey in Pennsylvania is well-documented, the details of how he met Meredith remains a mystery. Despite the lack of public details surrounding their initial encounter, it is widely known that they were dating each other for a long time.

The next significant chapter in their relationship came in August 2020 when Johnny and Meredith announced their engagement, confirming their commitment to each other.

A year later, on Sept. 4, 2021, they exchanged vows and began a new chapter as a married couple. The joyous union marked a moment of celebration not only for the couple but for their families, friends and NHL fans who had followed their journey.

In the midst of Johnny Gaudreau's transition to his new team, the Columbus Blue Jackets, Meredith gave birth to their first child – a daughter – in early October 2022. This new addition to their family undoubtedly brought immeasurable happiness and an added layer of responsibility to their lives.