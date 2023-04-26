Who is Leon Draisaitl’s girlfriend Celeste? Exploring the love life of Edmonton Oilers superstar

Leon Draisaitl is one of the most successful German hockey professionals, currently playing for the Edmonton Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has been chosen as the alternate captain by the team. He has made history for them through two incredible accomplishments during the Stanley Cup playoffs.

He achieved a noteworthy feat by becoming the second-youngest Oilers player ever to score a hat-trick in the Stanley Cup playoffs. The 27-year-old hockey star also displayed his remarkable skating abilities by becoming the fifth player in Oilers history to collect five or more points in a single playoff game.

Draisaitl is in a long-term relationship with well-known actress and model Celeste Desjardins. They have been dating since 2018. On Instagram, the couple routinely posts pictures of their time together. In June of the same year, they made their relationship status public. The couple have even been spotted having fun together while on vacation in Kos, Greece's Dhodhekanisos.

Celeste Penelope Marie Desjardins was born on June 14, 1996 in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada. The successful actress has acted in various films between 2010 and 2017, including Taken, Skate God, and Haven.

She also had leading roles in the 2016 and 2017 movies, The Bold Type and Lost & Found, respectively. She exhibited a keen interest in music, dance, and theater early, and at the age of four, she began taking dancing lessons.

Celeste has been involved in the media and entertainment industry since 2014, and in addition to her appearances in The Bold Type, Good Witch, and Flower Shop Mysteries, she has also acted in several TV episodes, miniseries and films. The couple make an attractive pair, which is evident from the presence of Desjardins at various sporting events of Oilers star, Leon Draisaitl.

Leon Draisaitl’s early life

Leon Draisaitl was born to Peter and Sandra Draisaitl on October 27, 1995 in Cologne, Germany. His father participated in three Winter Olympics for Germany and played ice hockey for Kolner Haie in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga.

Draisaitl played for the Ravensburg Towerstars, where his father coached the Kolner Haie under-16 team, the Adler Mannheim under-18 squad. During the 2011–12 German Development League season, he continued to hone his abilities and experienced remarkable success, amassing 21 goals and 56 points in 35 games for Jungadler Mannheim and winning the league's Player of the Year award.

