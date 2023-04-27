Who is Loren Gabel? Meet Boston Pride center who has been named PHF MVP and Outstanding Player of the Year

Boston Pride forward Loren Gabel has had an incredible season in the Premier Hockey Federation (PHF). On Thursday, Gabel was named the PHF MVP and Outstanding Player of the Year for the 2022-23 season, adding to her previous awards of PHF Newcomer of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year.

Gabel played a pivotal role in leading the Boston Pride's offense, the highest-scoring unit in the league, with an impressive 40 points in 22 games. She tied the single-season record with 20 goals and 20 assists, making her the first PHF triple-crown winner since the league's inaugural season in 2015-16.

In a statement, Gabel expressed her gratitude for the recognition,

"It is an absolute honor to win the 2022-23 MVP and Outstanding Player of the Year awards, and I am proud to be recognized by my fellow players and by the dedicated media who cover this league. I couldn't have done it without every single person who has helped me get to this point."

Gabel's contribution to the Pride's success is undeniable. She registered an impressive 1.82 points per game, which is currently tied for first among all-time PHF skaters.

Gabel had a six-point game (2 goals, 4 assists) in a 7-5 win over Buffalo, and also led the Pride to a 5-0 victory over Montreal with a four-goal effort. She had 10 multi-point games throughout the season and was kept off the scoresheet just twice.

The 25-year-old from Ontario has had an impressive hockey career. She won bronze with Canada at the 2019 IIHF Women's World Championship and back-to-back national championships during her four-year NCAA career at Clarkson University.

Loren Gabel's Impressive Journey in Women's Ice Hockey: From PWHL to NCAA Success

Starting in the Provincial Women's Hockey League, Loren Gabel quickly made a name for herself. She won a silver medal in her second season with the Toronto Jr. Aeros before moving to the Oakville Jr. Hornets and capturing a bronze medal in 2015.

In 2018, Gabel was named a First-Team All-American and finished as a top-three finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award, which recognizes the best player in NCAA women's ice hockey. She also won the ECAC's Top Forward and Player of the Year awards. She contributed to the Golden Knights winning their second straight NCAA Frozen Four tournament.

In her senior season, Loren Gabel became the all-time leading Golden Knight scorer, passing the 100-goal and 200-point marks. In March 2019, Gabel capped off her impressive NCAA career by winning the Patty Kazmaier Award.

