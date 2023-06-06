Who is Mark Stone's brother Michael Stone? Glimpse into Golden Knights captain's sibling's NHL career

Mark Stone's brother, Michael Stone, is a notable figure in the world of professional ice hockey. Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Michael followed in his brother's footsteps and embarked on his own successful NHL career. While Mark captained the Vegas Golden Knights, Michael made a name for himself playing for the Calgary Flames.

During his junior hockey career, Michael Stone began showcasing his skills with the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League (WHL) in the 2008-2009 season. It was during this time that the two brothers had the opportunity to face each other on the ice, adding a unique dynamic to their sibling rivalry.

In the 2008 NHL draft, Michael Stone was selected by the Phoenix Coyotes in the third round as the 69th overall pick. This marked the beginning of his professional career in the NHL. While Mark was making waves with the Vegas Golden Knights, Michael was making his mark with the Calgary Flames, where he played for three years.

After his initial stint with the Flames, Michael Stone briefly explored other opportunities before returning to Calgary as a free agent on September 10, 2021.

Both Stone brothers possess undeniable talent and a shared passion for the sport of ice hockey.

Exploring Mark Stone's career stats and history

Mark Stone has had an impressive career spanning 12 seasons, accumulating 514 points in 584 games. In the playoffs, he has managed to contribute 53 points in 75 games.

During the early years of his hockey journey, Stone showcased his talent as a member of the Ottawa Senators. Notably, on January 4, 2014, he scored the first NHL goal against Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens, leaving a remarkable mark.

In the 2014-15 season, Stone earned a spot on the Senators' opening night roster and excelled as part of the 'Kid Line,' alongside Mike Hoffman and Curtis Lazar. He quickly established himself as one of Ottawa's top forwards, delivering impressive numbers with 16 goals and 43 points in his initial 62 games. This performance positioned him as a strong contender for the Calder Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL's best rookie.

Following the 2015 All-Star break, Mark Stone emerged as the top scorer in the NHL. By the end of the 2014-15 season, he had accumulated 64 points, including 26 goals and 38 assists in 80 games. This remarkable achievement allowed him to share the rookie scoring crown with Johnny Gaudreau of the Calgary Flames.

