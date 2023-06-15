Who is Maxim Strbak's father, Martin? Meet the former Pittsburgh Penguins and Los Angeles Kings defenceman

Maxim Strbak is one of the most promising players eligible in this year's draft. He has hockey in his blood.

Few children can attend their first hockey practice specifically because their father is a world champion.

Fewer yet can make that assertion given that their father was a member of their nation's first-ever golden squad. Maxim Strbak of Slovakia, whose father Martin won a championship as a defender, belongs to that exclusive group.

Here's what Maxim said to IIHF.com:

“It’s nice to have something like that in your family, although I don’t remember so much from back when I was a kid. But it can come with a little bit of pressure as well.”

The stress stems from the mythical position Slovakia's class of 2002 continues to enjoy at home.

Maxim will unavoidably draw comparisons to his father, who won titles in Slovakia, Czechia, and Russia in addition to collecting a full complement of gold, silver, and bronze medals at the World Championships, playing on the fourth-place team at the Vancouver Olympics, and sharing a famous last name and playing a similar defensive role.

Strbak Sr. participated in one NHL season, appearing 49 times with Pittsburgh Penguins and Los Angeles Kings. Maxim would dearly love to surpass it.

That convinced him to switch from the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL to Finland, where he had spent the previous three seasons in Jokerit's system. Strbak is looking forward to suiting up for Michigan State in the NCAA tournament next year after a successful debut season on the other side of the Atlantic.

“It’s all good experience,” he said. “It’s different, both from a hockey point of view and also lifestyle wise. There’s some things I have to get used to, but overall it’s been great. I can only talk positively."

Maxim Strbak looks to be a great defensive prospect

Maxim Strbak (center)

Maxim Strbak excels at clearing the crease after entering the defensive zone and maintaining the right defensive positioning.

His muscular play may keep the opposition off the puck, and his stick positioning, especially during the penalty kill, assists to block passing routes. He doesn't back down from a challenge and has demonstrated the ability to consistently shut down the top line of the opponent.

Strbak has a solid shot in the attacking zone, but he has to practice using it more. He spent a lot of time on the power play this season in the United States Hockey League (USHL) but only managed 77 shots on goal.

He can execute tape-to-tape passes that create scoring opportunities and is skilled at spotting open teammates. While his offensive game still needs work, it is doing well as he gets used to the ice surface that is the size of North America.

Some predict 35-45 and some predict the second round of the NHL draft but the future looks bright for young Maxim Strbak.

