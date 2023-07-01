Who is Mike Babcock? Meet the new coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets

Mike Babcock is a Canadian ice hockey coach. He has made a significant impact on the sport throughout his career. Recently, it was announced that Babcock has taken on the role of the Columbus Blue Jackets head coach.

Born on April 29, 1963, in Manitouwadge, Ontario, Babcock grew up in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. With a career spanning 18 seasons as a professional and head coach in the NHL, Babcock has earned a lot of respect from the teams he coached.

Mike Babcock's coaching journey began with the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, where he was the head coach. Under his guidance, the team achieved remarkable success, reaching the 2003 Stanley Cup Finals.

In 2005, Babcock made a move to the Detroit Red Wings, signing on as their head coach. It was during his tenure in Detroit that he truly cemented his legacy. Babcock led the Red Wings to the ultimate victory, winning the Stanley Cup in 2008. This triumph was the pinnacle of his coaching career, as he became part of the Red Wings' history and the winningest coach in their franchise.

Throughout his time in Detroit, Babcock consistently led the Red Wings to the Stanley Cup playoffs, maintaining a high level of performance year after year. His coaching expertise and strategic acumen were evident as he guided the team to success.

Mike Babcock's influence extended beyond the NHL, as he achieved remarkable feats on the international stage. He is the only coach to have gained entry to the Triple Gold Club, a prestigious group that includes winning the Stanley Cup, the IIHF World Championship, and an Olympic gold medal in men's ice hockey.

Mike Babcock: A legendary coach with six international titles and consistent success

In 2004, Mike Babcock led Team Canada to victory at the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships, securing the gold medal. His leadership skills were further showcased in the 2010 Winter Olympics held in Vancouver, where he guided Team Canada to another gold medal.

This success was replicated in the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, as Babcock once again led Team Canada to the top of the podium.

What sets Babcock apart is his unique achievement of winning six distinct national or international titles. He guided Canada to gold at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, achieved gold at the IIHF World Junior Championships in 1997, and led the University of Lethbridge to victory in the CIS University Cup in 1994.

This remarkable feat speaks to Babcock's exceptional coaching abilities and his ability to achieve success across different platforms.

During his coaching career from 1991 to 2019, Mike Babcock's teams have missed the postseason on only four occasions.

